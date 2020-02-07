comscore OnePlus TV users now getting free JioSaavn Pro subscription for 3 months
  • Home
  • Smart TVs
  • OnePlus TV users now getting free JioSaavn Pro subscription for 3 months
News

OnePlus TV users now getting free JioSaavn Pro subscription for 3 months

Smart TVs

The latest OnePlus TV update brought new content partners for the OxygenPlay which also included Reliance Jio's music streaming platform 'JioSaavn'.

  • Published: February 7, 2020 11:28 AM IST
oneplustv-jiosaavn

Yesterday, OnePlus pushed out a new firmware update to its smart televisions in India. The latest OnePlus TV update brought new content partners for the OxygenPlay which also included Reliance Jio’s music streaming platform ‘JioSaavn‘. Now, the company has announced that all OnePlus TV Q1 and Q1 Pro users will be get 3-months subscription for JioSaavn Pro for free.

Related Stories


OnePlus India announced the JioSaavn offer for OnePlusTV on Twitter. It noted, “Indulge in the Big Screen Music Experience with 3-months of @JioSaavn Pro free on the OnePlus TV.”

The company made its foray into the television segment last year in October. Since then, the firm has been regular in shipping updates to its OnePlus TV range, but this new one is significant as it expands the list of content partners for the OxygenPlay. Apart from being a standard Android TV, the OnePlus TV series also feature OxygenPlay add on. It essentially aggregates content from different apps at one place, something similar to Xiaomi’s PatchWall UI.

When OnePlus had launched the televisions in India in October, there were only three partners for the OxygenPlay – ZEE5, Hungama Play and Eros Now. With the new update, the additional list of partners include MX Player, Voot, ShemarooMe, AltBalaji, JioSaavn, and Spotify.

Watch Video: Top 5 smart TVs with 40-inch screen

Last month, the company rolled out an update which brought support for the Netflix app. This software update V1.6.0T1911211115 also optimized volume adjustment, Input Source setting feature along with PQ pinkish video issue fix. In latest update, there are a few improvements as well. The biggest of the lot is the ability to use the Prime Video button on the remote to power on and off the TV.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: February 7, 2020 11:28 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Netflix starts streaming data-saving AV1 videos on Android
News
Netflix starts streaming data-saving AV1 videos on Android
Activision will release another Call of Duty game this year

Gaming

Activision will release another Call of Duty game this year

Nokia smartwatch with eSIM support might launch at MWC

Wearables

Nokia smartwatch with eSIM support might launch at MWC

OnePlus TV users now getting free JioSaavn Pro subscription for 3 months

Smart TVs

OnePlus TV users now getting free JioSaavn Pro subscription for 3 months

OnePlus TV series latest update adds new content partners to OxygenPlay

Smart TVs

OnePlus TV series latest update adds new content partners to OxygenPlay

Most Popular

Poco X2 First Impressions

Amazon Echo Studio Review

Philips UpBeat Review

Samsung Galaxy A51 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite First Impressions

Netflix starts streaming data-saving AV1 videos on Android

Realme confirms 5G smartphone debut at MWC 2020 in a teaser

Oppo Find X2 to launch on February 22: Check expected specifications

Realme fake website spotted online

BGR India | Daily News Wrap

Realme X2 vs Poco X2: Comparison

BGR India Giveaway

Top 5 Highly Anticipated Smartphones of 2020

How to Uninstall Multiple Apps on Android

Realme UI First Impressions

Related Topics

Related Stories

Netflix starts streaming data-saving AV1 videos on Android

News

Netflix starts streaming data-saving AV1 videos on Android
OnePlus TV users now getting free JioSaavn Pro subscription for 3 months

Smart TVs

OnePlus TV users now getting free JioSaavn Pro subscription for 3 months
OnePlus TV series latest update adds new content partners to OxygenPlay

Smart TVs

OnePlus TV series latest update adds new content partners to OxygenPlay
Upcoming 5G Phones in India in 2020

Top Products

Upcoming 5G Phones in India in 2020
Flipkart shuts down Jabong, redirects users to Myntra website

News

Flipkart shuts down Jabong, redirects users to Myntra website

हिंदी समाचार

Flipkart Vivo Carnival का आखिरी दिन आज Vivo Z1 Pro, Vivo Z1x और Vivo U10 पर मिल रही हैं शानदार डील्स

MWC 2020 : ओप्पो 22 फरवरी को लॉन्च करेगी Oppo Find X2 स्मार्टफोन

MWC 2020 : Realme पेश कर सकता है 5G सपोर्टेबल फ्लैगशिप स्मार्टफोन

Redmi K30 Pro को OLED डिस्प्ले, पॉप अप कैमरा और 4,700mAh बैटरी के साथ किया जाएगा लॉन्च

Huawei P40, P40 Pro और P40 Lite स्मार्टफोन 26 मार्च को होंगे लॉन्च

News

Netflix starts streaming data-saving AV1 videos on Android
News
Netflix starts streaming data-saving AV1 videos on Android
Realme confirms 5G smartphone debut at MWC 2020 in a teaser

News

Realme confirms 5G smartphone debut at MWC 2020 in a teaser
Oppo Find X2 to launch on February 22: Check expected specifications

News

Oppo Find X2 to launch on February 22: Check expected specifications
Realme fake website spotted online

News

Realme fake website spotted online
BGR India | Daily News Wrap

News

BGR India | Daily News Wrap