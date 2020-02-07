OnePlus TV users now getting free JioSaavn Pro subscription for 3 months

Yesterday, OnePlus pushed out a new firmware update to its smart televisions in India. The latest OnePlus TV update brought new content partners for the OxygenPlay which also included Reliance Jio’s music streaming platform ‘JioSaavn‘. Now, the company has announced that all OnePlus TV Q1 and Q1 Pro users will be get 3-months subscription for JioSaavn Pro for free.

OnePlus India announced the JioSaavn offer for OnePlusTV on Twitter. It noted, “Indulge in the Big Screen Music Experience with 3-months of @JioSaavn Pro free on the OnePlus TV.”

The company made its foray into the television segment last year in October. Since then, the firm has been regular in shipping updates to its OnePlus TV range, but this new one is significant as it expands the list of content partners for the OxygenPlay. Apart from being a standard Android TV, the OnePlus TV series also feature OxygenPlay add on. It essentially aggregates content from different apps at one place, something similar to Xiaomi’s PatchWall UI.

When OnePlus had launched the televisions in India in October, there were only three partners for the OxygenPlay – ZEE5, Hungama Play and Eros Now. With the new update, the additional list of partners include MX Player, Voot, ShemarooMe, AltBalaji, JioSaavn, and Spotify.

Last month, the company rolled out an update which brought support for the Netflix app. This software update V1.6.0T1911211115 also optimized volume adjustment, Input Source setting feature along with PQ pinkish video issue fix. In latest update, there are a few improvements as well. The biggest of the lot is the ability to use the Prime Video button on the remote to power on and off the TV.