OnePlus TV webcam could launch soon, to be bundled with new models

OnePlus has a comprehensive lineup of smart TVs in India across various price points. During the launch of the brand's first TV model, OnePlus announced that it looks at the TV as an IoT product. Leaks now suggest that OnePlus is working on an add-on webcam for its OnePlus TV series and could be launching soon.

The leak accompanies a few details about the OnePlus webcam. The device will support plug-and-play and will even come with a physical shutter. OnePlus will bake support for this webcam for almost all of its OnePlus TV models, except for the entry-level 32-inch variant. Other details about this webcam accessory are still unknown.

OnePlus TV webcam rumoured to be in works

The purpose of the OnePlus TV webcam is currently unspecified, given that its current TV models don't come pre-installed with any video calling capabilities. It seems that future OnePlus TV models will likely come pre-installed with video calling apps and services (such as Google Duo), while older models get it via an update.

There are chances that OnePlus could partner with JioFiber to offer integrated video calling services, given that the latter supports video calling via dedicated webcam hardware.

With a bundled webcam, OnePlus is likely to gain an advantage over its highly competitive rivals. The sub-Rs 50,000 smart TV space is currently dominated by the likes of Xiaomi, Samsung and Sony, all of which don’t offer any such features or add-ons to their products.

The current OnePlus TV lineup starts from Rs 14,499 for the 32-inch OnePlus TV 32YI and goes up to Rs 84,990 for the OnePlus TV Q1 Pro. The OnePlus TV Q1 series offers a QLED display experience, a slide-out main speaker system, and an optional table stand worth Rs 2,990. The entire OnePlus TV range runs on a clean version of Android TV 9 OS and features the Oxygen Play content library as the only OnePlus addition.

Xiaomi, however, undercuts all the OnePlus TV models with its pricing. The Mi QLED TV 4K 55-inch costs Rs 54,999, which is almost Rs 10,000 cheaper than the OnePlus TV Q1 55-inch. Moreover, the Xiaomi TV offers its PatchWall experience and a modern bezel-less display design.