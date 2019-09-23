comscore OnePlus TV will come pre-installed with Hungama Play
OnePlus TV will come pre-installed with Hungama Play; strategic partnership announced

OnePlus is expected to launch two new smart TVs in India this week. Ahead of the launch, the company has announced strategic partnership with Hungama Play and ZEE5 for streaming media content.

OnePlus is set to launch two new smart TVs in India on September 26. Ahead of the launch, the company has announced a strategic partnership with Hungama Play. As part of this association, the multi-lingual and multi-genre library from Hungama Play will be available to stream on the upcoming smart TV. OnePlus is expected to launch OnePlus TV Q1 and OnePlus TV Q1 Pro at the event this week. OnePlus users will get access to movies, shows, kids’ content, short-format videos and original programs as well.

With the partnership, OnePlus TV users will get access to over 5,000 films in English, Hindi and regional languages. There is also a vast catalogue of more than 1,500 short films. The library will include 7,500+ hours of kids and television content in multiple languages. Other content include over 1,50,000 short-format videos across various genres like music, film gossip, humor, spiritual and others. OnePlus TV users will also be able to enjoy Hungama Originals as part of this announcement. The announcement comes along the lines of a similar partnership with ZEE5 for streaming content.

“Our association with OnePlus will help us further strengthen our distribution network and allow us to engage with a large audience that seeks quality entertainment,” said Siddhartha Roy, COO, Hungama Digital Media.

“This partnership will allow us to offer an unmatched collection of films, TV shows, short-format videos, along with a compelling catalogue of original shows and in turn, enhance the content viewing experience of all OnePlus TV users,” said Vikas Agarwal, General Manager, OnePlus India.

It is expected to debut as a premium offering to deliver enhanced video streaming experience. The TV is already confirmed to feature a 55-inch QLED panel with 4K UHD resolution. It is also confirmed to feature 8 speakers producing output of up to 50 Watts. The TV will run OxygenOS, a customized version of Android TV experience. It should offer access to other applications via Google Play Store.

