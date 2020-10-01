OnePlus TV Y and U series now available on open sale

OnePlus recently started selling its entire smart TV range on the OnePlus.in online store. The company also brought its Q1 series on Flipkart, which was earlier exclusive to Amazon India. Now pushing ahead of festive season, the company has opened up sales of U Series and Y series sale for everyone. Consumers now don’t have to wait for any flash sale, they can purchase these newly launched televisions from Amazon India and OnePlus.in at anytime. To recall, the company’s last year’s premium Q1 series was already on open sale. Also Read - OnePlus 8T with Android 11 spotted on Geekbench: Check details

OnePlus TV U series and Y series: Price in India

The OnePlus TV 55U1 model is priced at Rs 49,999. Meanwhile, the OnePlus TV 43Y1 is priced at Rs 22,999. The cheapest option for budget buyers is the 32Y1 model, which is priced at Rs 12,999. All three models were already up on sale on Amazon India, but now you can buy it from OnePlus.in as well. Also Read - OnePlus 8 now cheaper by Rs 3,000 but should you buy it before OnePlus 8T launch?

Specifications and features

The new OnePlus TV U1 55-inch comes with 93 percent DCI-P3 color gamut and there is Netflix app pre-loaded. There is Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision support as well. The OnePlus TV U series features OnePlus Cinematic display which features HDR 10, HDR 10+, HLG and Gamma Engine. Burdenless Design which uses a thinner and minimal bezel. Also Read - New OnePlus Nord smartphone coming soon, could be N10 5G

The back is made from a single aluminum carbon fiber alloy panel. It comes with Android TV along with custom OnePlus apps like OnePlus connect. This will let users use their phones as a remote. You can now connect up to 5 smartphones and now includes iPhones.