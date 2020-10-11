OnePlus is finally moving beyond Amazon in the country. The brand has kept its allegiance with Amazon since its entry many years back. But now, they will offer products on other platforms as well. And the OnePlus TV Y series will soon go on sale via Flipkart for buyers. This will be the first time when the OnePlus TV will be available in the country besides Amazon and its own website. Also Read - OnePlus 8 5G to get up to Rs 5,000 off during Amazon sale, Nord & 8T Pro prices remain same

OnePlus is clearly looking to build its partner relations outside of Amazon now. And Flipkart, being one of the leading players in the country, this announcement is a no-brainer. For now, OnePlus will be selling the Y Series TV, which includes two models through the e-commerce shopping platform. You will able to buy the 32-inch HD and 43-inch Full HD Y series TV from 12 October onwards. Also Read - OnePlus 8T design unveiled officially: Aquamarine Green to hide fingerprints at the back

In addition to this, the TVs will also be part of the Flipkart Big Billion Day sale. The 32-inch and 43-inch TV will sell for Rs 14,999 and Rs 24,999 respectively. But during the sale days, buyers get Rs 1,000 discount on both the TVs. Which means you can get them for Rs 13,999 and Rs 23,999. On top of that, you have various banks offering special cashback benefits. Also Read - OnePlus Nord N10 5G phone could launch by end of October

OnePlus TV Y series specifications

The TV series gets a bezel-less display, making them look modern and fresh in the market. As we pointed out, you get the Y series TV in two sizes 32-inch and 43-inch. Both the variants come with 93 percent DCI-PR color gamut. The TV runs on OxygenOS version which is built over Android TV platform. This is why you get default access to Google Assistant for voice control, Google Play for apps, and Chromecast as well. It features 20W stereo speakers with Dolby Audio technology and includes in-house features like OnePlus Connect and more.