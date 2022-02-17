OnePlus TV Y1S, OnePlus TV Y1S Edge launched with starting price of Rs 16,499

OnePlus alongside its new mid-range Nord CE 2 5G smartphone, has launched the new OnePlus TV Y1S and OnePlus TV Y1S Edge smart TVs in India. Both the smart TVs are offered in two display sizes: 32-inch and 43-inch. They come with HDR10+, HDR10, and HLG format support. Both the devices run Google’s Android TV 11, come with Dolby Audio support. and an auto low latency mode (ALLM). Also Read - OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G with 65W fast charging, 90Hz display launched starting at Rs 23,999

OnePlus TV Y1S, OnePlus TV Y1S Edge: Price in India

OnePlus TV Y1S 32-inch is priced at Rs 16,499 and the 43-inch variant is price at Rs 26,999. The OnePlus TV Y1S Edge 32-inch is priced at Rs 16,999, and the 43-inch variant is priced at Rs 27,999. Also Read - OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G alternatives in India: Samsung Galaxy A52, Oppo Reno7 and more

OnePlus TV Y1S will be made available via the company’s official website, Amazon, Flipkart, and leading offline retailers. The Edge edition will be made available only via official OnePlus stores and leading retailers. Also Read - OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G, OnePlus TV Y1S series to launch in India today at 7 pm: How to watch it live

OnePlus Red Cable Club members will get a Rs 500 discount on the 32-inch variants, and a discount of Rs 750 on the 43-inch variant of OnePlus TV Y1S Edge.

Both the TVs will go on sale starting February 21.

OnePlus TV Y1S, OnePlus TV Y1S Edge: Specifications

Both the TVs come in two size variants: 32-inch and 43-inch. OnePlus TV Y1S comes with a HD resolution and the OnePlus TV Y1S Edge comes with a full HD resolution. Both the TVs come with HDR10, HDR10+, HLG format support. They also come with a TUV Rheinland certification for low blue light emission.

Both the TVs run Google’s Android 11 TV operating system along with Google Assistant support. The TVs come with OxygenPlay 2.0 content aggregation platform. The Smart Manager allows users to control many of its functions, it alco comes with OnePlus Connect 2.0 support.

OnePlus TV Y1S comes with a 20W full-range stereo speaker setup and the OnePlus TV Y1S Edge comes with a 24W full-range stereo speaker set. They come with a Game Mode that activates ALLM, which the company claims will provide an immersive experience.

Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi with 5GHz band support, Bluetooth support. The TVs come with Kids Mode, Eye Comfort Mode and digital wellbeing.