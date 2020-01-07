comscore OnePlus TV models will soon be assembled in India | BGR India
OnePlus TVs will soon be assembled in India: Report

OnePlus will follow Samsung's footsteps and manufacture its TVs locally. Further plans expanding availability through large format sellers.

  Published: January 7, 2020 12:20 PM IST
Smartphone maker OnePlus recently ventured into a segment outside of phones by launching the OnePlus TV Q1 and OnePlus TV Q1 Pro in India. However, the OnePlus TVs were being manufactured in China till today. OnePlus has now set up manufacturing of the TVs in India and will soon start local production.

OnePlus India’s general manager Vikas Agarwal also mentioned that OnePlus is also in conversation with global component suppliers. The brand wants suppliers to invest in India to produce components locally as well.

OnePlus will now import the televisions panel in open cell format and then assemble them in India through a partner. This helps the company avail duty benefits. Last year, New Delhi dropped import duties for open cell television panels to nil. This was done to help strengthen the country’s ‘Make in India’ program.

Will Dixon Technologies assemble OnePlus TVs?

According to senior industry executives OnePlus is in discussions with India-based Dixon Technologies to assemble TV’s, ET reports. Dixon currently manufacturers for Samsung, Xiaomi and Panasonic in the country. However, OnePlus India manager Agarwal declined to comment on the local partner deal.

The Chinese brand will follow Samsung in making products in the country. The South-Korea based manufacturer announced its return to local manufacturing just last week. Samsung will be partnering with Dixon Technologies as well.

OnePlus is targeting its core community of 5 million smartphone users in India to boost its TV sales. The OnePlus TVs are currently sold through Amazon India, Reliance Digital and OnePlus’s own stores. The brand will, however, soon expand sales to other large format sellers too. This will fall in line with the strategy OnePlus used with its smartphones in the early days.

According to Agarwal, “Smart television is just 10% of the market and there is immense potential to grow. However, not all brands may survive like it happened in smartphones”. OnePlus currently has 30 brand stores in 15 cities across India. The company wants to take those numbers to 100 stores across 50 cities by December 2020.

