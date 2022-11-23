comscore OnePlus Y1S Pro 55-inch TV leaked render reveals design, launch soon
OnePlus Y1S Pro 55-inch TV leaked render reveals design, launch soon

The OnePlus Y1S Pro 55-inch TV is likely to come with Android software, which means you will be able to download popular streaming apps on it.

  • OnePlus may be planning to launch the 55-inch model of the Y1S Pro television.
  • The upcoming model may have a 4K panel with HDR10+ support.
  • It may also come with Dolby Atmos support on its 24W speakers.
OnePlus may soon launch a new television in India. The new model may not be a new series, but a larger size in one of the recently launched televisions. OnePlus is reportedly planning to launch a 55-inch variant of the OnePlus Y1S Pro TV. The launch is imminent, but the date is not clear. Ahead of the possible launch, a render of the OnePlus Y1S Pro 55-inch TV has leaked, showing off the design. Also Read - OnePlus TV 50 Y1S Pro smart TV launched in India at Rs 32,999: Details here

The render shared by 91Mobiles revealed that the OnePlus Y1S Pro TV 55-inch would look very similar to smaller models. The bezels are almost negligible on three sides, while the one at the bottom is slightly thicker comparatively. The bottom bezel also has the OnePlus logo. The TV would use the standard tabletop stand that would likely would need to be screwed in. Also Read - OnePlus Nord 2T to go on sale starting July 5 in India, other products to launch as well

The OnePlus Y1S Pro 55-inch TV is likely to come with Android software, which means you will be able to download popular streaming apps on it. The render shows the TV remote control, as well. The buttons on the remote control confirm hotkey access to Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar. There is a Google Assistant button, alongside the home, back, volume, navigation, source, and OnePlus buttons. Also Read - OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro goes on sale in India today: Check pricing, sale offers

As for its specifications, a MySmartPrice report suggested the OnePlus Y1S Pro 55-inch TV would come with a 4K panel with HDR10+ and MEMC support. The model would come with 24W speakers with Dolby Atmos support. On the back of the OnePlus Y1S Pro 55-inch may be two USB 2.0 ports, three HDMI 2.1 (one with eARC) ports, one RJ45 port, and one RF input.

OnePlus has not confirmed anything about this upcoming model, which is why you should take all this information with a pinch of salt. However, a 55-inch model in the OnePlus Y1S Pro series would make sense. This is one of the popular smart television series that OnePlus sells, and there is clearly a demand for large-screen televisions, especially during the time when the FIFA World Cup 2022 is underway. In India, the FIFA tournament is available through the live stream on Jio Cinema, but viewers are unimpressed.

  • Published Date: November 23, 2022 12:39 PM IST
