comscore Onida Fire TV Edition now available to buy via Amazon India | BGR India
  • Home
  • Smart TVs
  • Onida Fire TV edition now available for purchase via Amazon India, introductory price starts at Rs 12,999
News

Onida Fire TV edition now available for purchase via Amazon India, introductory price starts at Rs 12,999

Smart TVs

The Onida Fire TV is now available for purchase on Amazon in 32-inch and 43-inch variants at introductory offer prices.

  • Published: December 20, 2019 1:16 PM IST
Onida Fire TV Edition

Amazon’s long-awaited Fire TV edition smart TVs in partnership with Onida are finally available for purchase on Amazon. The Onida Fire TV edition has a Fire TV experience built into the device. This lets users easily find and watch their favorite movies and shows on various platforms. These include Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hotstar, Zee5, YouTube, Sun TV and more.

The Onida Fire TV also comes with built-in Wi-Fi, 3 HDMI ports, a USB-port, and an Aux port. These various ports make connecting the TV with your soundbars, cable or DTH set-top boxes, gaming consoles and home theater systems very easy and seamless.

Watch: Amazon Echo Spot First Look

Onida Fire TV variants and price in India

The TVs will be available in two variants – one with a 32-inch HD screen and the other with a 43-inch Full HD screen. The 32-inch one will be priced at Rs 13,999. However, it will be available for Rs 12,999 as an introductory price. The larger 43-inch variant will be priced at Rs 22,999. However, it will be available for Rs 21,999 as an introductory price. The TVs will be available with a few attractive cashback offers as well.

Features

The Onida Fire TV will come with an Alexa Voice remote included. This makes finding your favorite content very easy and intuitive. You can easily search for your favorite movies, shows and music using your voice. The remote will also enable users to switch inputs between on-demand and live TV, control smart home devices, access thousands of Alexa Skills, and more. It is as easy as saying- “Alexa, find comedies”, “Alexa, watch Mirzapur” or “Alexa, play music videos on YouTube”.

Xiaomi XiaoAI Touchscreen Speaker Pro 8 with three subwoofers launched for around Rs 5,000: Check key features and competition

Also Read

Xiaomi XiaoAI Touchscreen Speaker Pro 8 with three subwoofers launched for around Rs 5,000: Check key features and competition

Further, with the Onida Fire TV Edition smart TVs, customers can just ask Alexa to search for and watch from a vast catalog of streaming TV shows and movies from Netflix, Hotstar, Prime Video, YouTube, and more. You can even up the whole experience by paring the TV with an Amazon Echo device. This will give you’re a truly seamless and hands-free experience.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: December 20, 2019 1:16 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Puma gaming shoes launched for gamers with different modes
Gaming
Puma gaming shoes launched for gamers with different modes
Onida Fire TV Edition now available to buy on Amazon

Smart TVs

Onida Fire TV Edition now available to buy on Amazon

Realme C2 latest update rolling out in India; brings Dark Mode toggle, December security patch

News

Realme C2 latest update rolling out in India; brings Dark Mode toggle, December security patch

Airtel Digital TV multi TV NCF by Rs 20: Check the new price

News

Airtel Digital TV multi TV NCF by Rs 20: Check the new price

Pornhub reveals Android OS usage that Google won't release

News

Pornhub reveals Android OS usage that Google won't release

Most Popular

Realme Buds Air Review

Realme X2 Review

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 3 Review

boAt Airdopes 201 Review

Vivo V17 First Impressions

Realme C2 latest update rolling out in India; brings Dark Mode toggle, December security patch

Airtel Digital TV multi TV NCF by Rs 20: Check the new price

Pornhub reveals Android OS usage that Google won't release

Google fixes Gboard bug that didn t let you unlock your phone

Samsung Galaxy S11 trio to get a 48MP telephoto camera

Best non-Chinese smartphones in India

Shinco says share of non-smart TVs will decline in 2020

WhatsApp: 5 privacy features you should know in 2019

Jabra says Elite 75t is all about premium comfort and superior battery life

Top 5 True Wireless Earbuds to buy in India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Onida Fire TV Edition now available to buy on Amazon

Smart TVs

Onida Fire TV Edition now available to buy on Amazon
Anker's Soundcore launches IP67 water resistant 'Icon' adventure speaker in India

News

Anker's Soundcore launches IP67 water resistant 'Icon' adventure speaker in India
Airtel Xstream Box top features

News

Airtel Xstream Box top features
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro available via limited period open sale

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro available via limited period open sale
Amazon Fab Phones Fest: Check out top deals on smartphones

Deals

Amazon Fab Phones Fest: Check out top deals on smartphones

हिंदी समाचार

PUBG Mobile Lite के लिए नई अपडेट हुई लाइव, Deathmatch मोड और न्यू वेपन जोड़े

Vodafone ने पेश किए तीन नए प्लान, Jio और Airtel को देगा कड़ी टक्कर

PUBG Mobile में ये प्लेयर उड़ा रहा है ड्रोन, वीडियो में देखें

Xiaomi ने छोटे बच्चों के लिए रोटेटिंग बेबी कार सीट को इस कीमत में किया लॉन्च, जानें फीचर्स

BSNL केरला ने Mithram Plus प्लान 109 रुपये में किया लॉन्च

News

Realme C2 latest update rolling out in India; brings Dark Mode toggle, December security patch
News
Realme C2 latest update rolling out in India; brings Dark Mode toggle, December security patch
Airtel Digital TV multi TV NCF by Rs 20: Check the new price

News

Airtel Digital TV multi TV NCF by Rs 20: Check the new price
Pornhub reveals Android OS usage that Google won't release

News

Pornhub reveals Android OS usage that Google won't release
Google fixes Gboard bug that didn t let you unlock your phone

News

Google fixes Gboard bug that didn t let you unlock your phone
Samsung Galaxy S11 trio to get a 48MP telephoto camera

News

Samsung Galaxy S11 trio to get a 48MP telephoto camera