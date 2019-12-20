Amazon’s long-awaited Fire TV edition smart TVs in partnership with Onida are finally available for purchase on Amazon. The Onida Fire TV edition has a Fire TV experience built into the device. This lets users easily find and watch their favorite movies and shows on various platforms. These include Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hotstar, Zee5, YouTube, Sun TV and more.

The Onida Fire TV also comes with built-in Wi-Fi, 3 HDMI ports, a USB-port, and an Aux port. These various ports make connecting the TV with your soundbars, cable or DTH set-top boxes, gaming consoles and home theater systems very easy and seamless.

Watch: Amazon Echo Spot First Look

Onida Fire TV variants and price in India

The TVs will be available in two variants – one with a 32-inch HD screen and the other with a 43-inch Full HD screen. The 32-inch one will be priced at Rs 13,999. However, it will be available for Rs 12,999 as an introductory price. The larger 43-inch variant will be priced at Rs 22,999. However, it will be available for Rs 21,999 as an introductory price. The TVs will be available with a few attractive cashback offers as well.

Features

The Onida Fire TV will come with an Alexa Voice remote included. This makes finding your favorite content very easy and intuitive. You can easily search for your favorite movies, shows and music using your voice. The remote will also enable users to switch inputs between on-demand and live TV, control smart home devices, access thousands of Alexa Skills, and more. It is as easy as saying- “Alexa, find comedies”, “Alexa, watch Mirzapur” or “Alexa, play music videos on YouTube”.

Further, with the Onida Fire TV Edition smart TVs, customers can just ask Alexa to search for and watch from a vast catalog of streaming TV shows and movies from Netflix, Hotstar, Prime Video, YouTube, and more. You can even up the whole experience by paring the TV with an Amazon Echo device. This will give you’re a truly seamless and hands-free experience.