Onida has launched Fire TV Edition Smart TVs in India in partnership with Amazon India. Smart TVs are becoming a popular product category in the country and Amazon is finally entering the segment in a big way. The company has announced the first Fire TV Edition smart TVs in the market. The first products in this new range include the Onida Fire TV Edition series, which comes in 32-inches and 43-inches. These new smart TVs will go on sale starting December 20 on Amazon India.

Onida Fire TV Edition: Price in India, Features

Onida Fire TV Edition is priced at Rs 12,999 for the 32-inch variant. The 43-inch screen variant is priced at Rs 21,999. As the name implies, the Onida Fire TV Edition comes with the Fire TV software. With these TVs, you won’t need to buy Fire TV stick separately to get the same experience. With the Fire TV platform, Onida Smart TV users will be able to experience streaming services like Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Hotstar, YouTube, ZEE5 and others. The Fire TV experience is essentially the same as that available with the purchase of Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K or other devices.

Top 5 smartphones to launch in December 2019

With a Fire TV Edition device, users will need to dangle with dongle or streaming sticks that plug into your television. The Onida Fire TV Edition will connect to the internet and you will be able to stream content right away. The listing page for these new televisions does not give away resolution of these models. However, it is likely that the 32-inch TV has a HD ready panel while the 43-inch model could be equipped with a Full HD panel. The Fire TV platform will stream content at the highest resolution supported by your television. The listing confirms support for Dolby, dts and there is a mention of lucent picture engine being used with these models.

While some TV manufacturers have designed native smart TV platforms, customers have not liked them. The popular smart TV platforms include Apple TV, Fire TV and Android TV. With the Fire TV Edition, Amazon is making it easier for TV manufacturers to build its platforms right into their devices. It is almost similar to Android TVs coming with built-in Chromecast. In this case, the Fire TV is a potent platform for smart TV. You will also get Alexa where you can simply use voice to look for content. Globally, Amazon has announced partnership with Toshiba, Insignia, and JVC for Fire TV Edition devices.