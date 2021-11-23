Many smartphone companies have entered the smart TV segment of India. Tech giant Oppo is also going to be included in this list. After launching many smart TVs in China, the company will soon launch its first TV in the Indian market. Also Read - Oppo Smart TV S1, Oppo Smart TV R1 with 4K display and pop-up camera launched

Tipster Mukul Sharma has informed that Oppo may soon launch its first smart TV in India. Oppo has already launched a series of smart TVs in China, including S1, R1, and K9. The exact launch date of Oppo Smart TV is not yet known, but it is expected that the new Smart TV can be launched between January and March next year. Also Read - Oppo set to launch Smart TVs running Android on October 19

BBK Electronics-owned smartphone brands such as Realme and OnePlus have launched some smart TVs in India that offer exciting features at competitive prices in recent years. The Realme TV and OnePlus TV models compete with Xiaomi’s Mi TV and Redmi TV models in India. Now, Oppo is all set to join Realme and OnePlus in the smart TV segment in India. Also Read - Oppo will also launch a Smart TV, confirms in official roadmap

Price

The Oppo Smart TV S1 is priced at 7,999 Chinese Yuan (approximately Rs 87,800). In comparison, the 55-inch variant of Oppo Smart TV R1 is priced at 3,299 Chinese Yuan (roughly Rs 36,200), and the 65-inch model is priced at 4,299 Chinese Yuan (approximately Rs 47,200).

The tech giant launched the Smart TV K9 series in China in May in three screen sizes- 43 inches, 55 inches, and 65 inches. This new TV from Oppo is equipped with a quad-core MediaTek MT9652 SoC processor with ARM Mali-G52 MC1. Additionally, the K9 series operate on ColorOS TV2.0, and the remote also has the feature of voice assistance. Also, it comes with far-field speed technology.

The new smart TVs are currently available for purchase in China. However, the company has not given any official information about when the Smart TV models will be launched globally.

Specifications

The Oppo Smart TV S1 is designed as a premium model, featuring a 120Hz display, a floating design, and a pop-up camera for video calling. Oppo Smart TV R1, an affordable TV, came equipped with some standard features and offered 55-inch and 65-inch screen sizes. Furthermore, both the Oppo Smart TV S1 and Smart TV R1 work on Android’s ColorOS TV operating system.