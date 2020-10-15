comscore Oppo Smart TV set to debut in China on 19 October | BGR India
Oppo set to launch Smart TVs running Android on October 19

Oppo is going to enter the segment with two products, both with 55-inch and 65-inch sizes.

  Updated: October 15, 2020 11:15 AM IST
Oppo is set to make its debut in the smart TV market this month. The smartphone maker has talked about its plans to make TVs and the date is finally here. The brand has shared teaser on Weibo for its launch event on October 19 in China. The teaser also gives us glimpse into two screen sizes of the TV, which according to reports could be 55-inch and 65-inch with 4K resolution support. Also Read - 100W Fast Wireless Charging technology is coming next year

The unique part of the TV will be the pop-up camera which activates while taking video calls through the TV. We’re eager to see how that works out whether it is effective. We still don’t know a lot about the TVs but it’s expected to be called Oppo Smart TV series. The TV will run a customised ColorOS version built over Android TV platform. Also Read - Oppo A73 with 5G support to launch soon: Report

Expect the TV to be powered by quad-core processor with as much as 2GB of RAM. With Android on board, you could get built-in Chromecast support, and access to apps through Google Play store. And more importantly, the Oppo Smart TV is expected to support 120Hz refresh rate. Being a premium TV, reports say Oppo has roped in Bang & Olufsen for speakers. Also Read - Oppo A15 camera details teased officially on Amazon India

The market is flooded with smart TVs right now. You have brands like Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus and Vu among others. Oppo’s entry into the segment puts the stakes even higher. So it will be intriguing to see how the brand prices its products.

Oppo A15 detailed specifications leaked

Oppo A15 to going to launch on Amazon in the coming days. The company will add the latest A-series device to its lineup in the Indian market. And while, Amazon has given us a tease about its screen size and design. Now another leak, courtesy this report, sheds more light on the possible specifications of the upcoming Oppo phone. The phone will feature a 6.52-inch screen with a waterdrop notch. And the design suggests the phone will carry a triple rear camera setup.

Published Date: October 15, 2020 10:35 AM IST
  • Published Date: October 15, 2020 10:35 AM IST
  Updated Date: October 15, 2020 11:15 AM IST

Best Sellers