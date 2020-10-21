comscore Oppo Smart TV S1, Smart TV R1 with 4K display Launched | BGR India
  Oppo Smart TV S1, Oppo Smart TV R1 with 4K display and pop-up camera launched
Oppo Smart TV S1, Oppo Smart TV R1 with 4K display and pop-up camera launched

Oppo has made its debut in the smart TV space with the launch of the Smart TV S1 and Smart TV R1 models this week.

  Updated: October 21, 2020 3:18 PM IST
Oppo has launched its first range of Smart TVs in the market this week. The company has introduced Smart TV S1 and Smart TV R1 for consumers in China. It has positioned Smart TV S1 as the premium variant of the two. While the Smart TV R1 comes in two different sizes of 65-inch and 55-inch. Also Read - Oppo A15 with AI-triple camera launched in India for Rs 10,990

Oppo Smart TV S1, Oppo Smart TV R1 price

The Oppo Smart TV R1 will be available with a starting price of CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 36,000) for the 55-inch variant in China. The 65-inch model of the Oppo Smart TV R1 will retail at CNY 4,299 (roughly Rs. 47,200). The Oppo Smart TV S1 is priced at CNY 7,999 (roughly Rs. 88,300). There is no word on availability outside China right now. Also Read - Oppo A73 with 5G support to launch soon: Report

It’s good to see that Oppo has decided to offer all the three TV models with 4K display resolution. However, with the Smart S1, the feature set is expansive, which includes 120Hz refresh rate screen support. Let’s take a look at the features of both the smart TVs from Oppo. Also Read - Oppo F17 Pro review: Beautifully designed

Oppo Smart TV S1 features, specifications

The Oppo Smart TV S1 packs a 65-inch 4K QLED display with 3840×2160 pixels resolution. It offers peak brightness of 1,500 nits and comes equipped with Dolby Vision technology. The TV comes powered by a quad-core MediaTek MT9950 processor with 8.5GB of  RAM, and offers a whopping 128GB onboard storage. These hardware figures will make sure the TVs performance is top notch. But the goodness doesn’t end there. You also get 18 speakers with a 25W subwoofer that supports Dolby Atmos technology for sound output. It gets Oppo’s in-house voice assistant called Breeno and has a 1080p pop-up camera for video calling. For connectivity, the TV includes Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, multiple USB and HDMI ports, and Ethernet port.

Oppo Smart TV R1 features, specifications

The Oppo Smart TV R1 will be sold in 55-inch and 65-inch screen models, both supporting 4K display resolution as well. But unlike its premium cousin, this TV supports basic 60Hz refresh rate. The Oppo Smart TV R1 comes powered by quad-core MediaTek MT9652 chipset, paired with 2GB RAM. It has two speaker units with Dolby Audio support. And you get 32GB onboard storage.

Story Timeline

  Published Date: October 21, 2020 3:10 PM IST
  Updated Date: October 21, 2020 3:18 PM IST

Best Sellers