comscore Oppo will also launch a Smart TV, confirms in official roadmap | BGR India
News

Oppo will also launch a Smart TV, confirms in official roadmap

Smart TVs

The company will be offering its smart TVs as a part of the smart devices ecosystem which includes earbuds and smartwatch.

  • Published: June 9, 2020 12:33 PM IST
oppo-smart-tv

Weibo

Oppo will be another smartphone player to foray into the smart TV segment. The company is going to join the likes of Xiaomi, OnePlus and Realme in the segment. According to a post on Weibo, Oppo could launch its smart TV series very soon. This product will be part of Oppo’s focus on the IoT ecosystem. Few months back,  Oppo VP Liu Bo had revealed the TV will launch in the second half of 2020. And it looks like the time is here. Also Read - Oppo A12 launched in India starting at Rs 9,990; check price, specifications and offers

The company reportedly wants to launch a bunch of products under the Oppo brand in the connected devices category. And smart TV is a perfect addition to its lineup which already has earbuds and smartwatch. Oppo TV could offer a good choice to existing competitors in the market. Also Read - OnePlus Smart TV with budget price to officially launch in India on July 2

The demand for smart TVs has been increasing and many brands have been deviating to try their products in the buzzing market. Smart TVs allow you to not just watch cable or set-top box-based content but a lot more. These devices, running on their own version of the Android operating system are capable of surfing the web. Most of the products from these brands are available in the sub-50K price bracket. And it’s possible that Oppo could pivot towards the premium segment instead. Also Read - Oppo Band launched in three variants with AMOLED touchscreen, 14 days battery

Affordable OnePlus smart TV launch confirmed

OnePlus is all set to launch a new Smart TV in India, which will be available for purchase with a budget price tag. The company’s CEO Pete Lau officially confirmed the India launch of the upcoming OnePlus TV. He also not only revealed that the Smart TV will come with a budget price, but also provide a premium experience to users.

OnePlus could possibly target the affordable price segments and launch 32-inch  and 43-inch Smart TV in India on July 2. The upcoming budget OnePlus Smart TV will likely offer support for streaming apps. These include Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, LiveChannel apps.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: June 9, 2020 12:33 PM IST

