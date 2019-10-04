comscore Panasonic launches new 4K and smart TV models in India
News

Panasonic launches new 4K and smart TV models in India

Smart TVs

The price of the 4K Android TVs start from Rs 50,400. It is available in four variants, including 43-inch, 49-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch.

  • Published: October 4, 2019 12:36 PM IST
Panasonic TV

Panasonic has launched new Android TVs in India, which includes four 4K and two smart TV models. The latest 4K (GX655) Panasonic TV comes in four variants – 43-inch, 49-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch. The price of the 4K Android TVs start from Rs 50,400. The (GS655) smart Panasonic TV comes in only two sizes, including 32-inch and a 43-inch. The smart TV series comes with a starting price of Rs 27,900. All the Panasonic TV models are available across all authorized Panasonic outlets and stores.

“We have learned that consumers want to be connected to the latest happenings and are highly aspirational. Keeping this in mind, we have introduced our new range of Android TVs that bring all aspects of TV viewing in one product. Our new Android TV series is attuned to deliver superior viewing experience owing to its immersive features like the in-built Google Assistant, Chromecast and other smart features,” Sharath Nair, Business Head-Consumer Electronics, Panasonic India, said.

TCL announces price cut on three smart TVs in India as part of festive sale

Also Read

TCL announces price cut on three smart TVs in India as part of festive sale

Powered by Google’s Android platform, the series has smart features and Google-certified built-in assistance tools. The ‘GX655’ 4K Android TV and ‘GS655’ Android Smart TV are designed to deliver best in class picture quality and sound. The devices come with 16W and 20W speakers and the integrated home theatre systems. Both comes with support for video content platforms including Netflix, ZEE5, Hotstar, YouTube, Amazon Prime, Jiocinema, and more.

Separately, just yesterday, TCL announced a price cut on its range of smart TVs in India. The price cut is being offered as part of festive season sale and will be valid on both online as well as offline sale channels. To begin with, the 40S62FS TV from TCL features a 40-inch Full HD display. It is now available for Rs 14,999. The second is a TCL 43P65US TV model that can be purchased for Rs 20,990. Lastly, 65P8 TCL smart TV will cost you Rs 47,999.

With inputs from IANS

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: October 4, 2019 12:36 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Panasonic launches new 4K and smart TV models in India
Smart TVs
Panasonic launches new 4K and smart TV models in India
Threads from Instagram launched; another Snapchat competitor

News

Threads from Instagram launched; another Snapchat competitor

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Check out top deals on last day

Deals

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Check out top deals on last day

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: Deals on Realme 5, Samsung S9 and more

Deals

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: Deals on Realme 5, Samsung S9 and more

OnePlus 8 renders shows a punch-hole camera, curved display, and more

News

OnePlus 8 renders shows a punch-hole camera, curved display, and more

Most Popular

Google Nest Hub Review

OnePlus 7T Review

Tile Mate Review

Asus ROG Phone 2 Review

Samsung Galaxy Fold First Impressions

Apple may launch a 16-inch MacBook Pro, new iPad Pro this month

Threads from Instagram launched; another Snapchat competitor

OnePlus 8 renders shows a punch-hole camera, curved display, and more

OnePlus 7T gets OxygenOS 10.0.3 update; details, how to download

Samsung Galaxy Fold goes on pre-booking in India: Check price, offers, specifications

Data Security: A myth or reality?

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Related Topics

Related Stories

Panasonic launches new 4K and smart TV models in India

Smart TVs

Panasonic launches new 4K and smart TV models in India
Vu UltraAndroid TV now available on Amazon India starting at Rs 11,499

Smart TVs

Vu UltraAndroid TV now available on Amazon India starting at Rs 11,499
Amazon Great Indian sale: Shinco's 4K UHD smart TV will be available for Rs 5,555

Smart TVs

Amazon Great Indian sale: Shinco's 4K UHD smart TV will be available for Rs 5,555
Xiaomi Mi TV 4X models and Mi TV 4A to go on sale at 12PM today

Smart TVs

Xiaomi Mi TV 4X models and Mi TV 4A to go on sale at 12PM today
Blaupunkt 'Palladium Series' 4K ultra-HD LED TV launched in India, price starts at Rs 19,999

Smart TVs

Blaupunkt 'Palladium Series' 4K ultra-HD LED TV launched in India, price starts at Rs 19,999

हिंदी समाचार

OnePlus 8 के रेंडर में दिखा कर्व डिस्प्ले और पंच होल सेल्फी कैमरा

Flipkart Big Billion Days सेल का आखिरी दिन आज, Realme के इन 5 स्मार्टफोन्स पर मिल रही है शानदार डील

BSNL ने अपने एनुअल 1,699 रुपये वाले प्रीपेड प्लान की वैलिडिटी को बढ़ाकर 455 दिन किया

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 के लिए रोल आउट किया गया नया सॉफ्टवेयर अपडेट

Flipkart Big Billion Days vs Amazon Great Indian Festival: सेल का आज आखिरी दिन, ये हैं टॉप 10 स्मार्टफोन डील्स

News

Apple may launch a 16-inch MacBook Pro, new iPad Pro this month
News
Apple may launch a 16-inch MacBook Pro, new iPad Pro this month
Threads from Instagram launched; another Snapchat competitor

News

Threads from Instagram launched; another Snapchat competitor
OnePlus 8 renders shows a punch-hole camera, curved display, and more

News

OnePlus 8 renders shows a punch-hole camera, curved display, and more
OnePlus 7T gets OxygenOS 10.0.3 update; details, how to download

News

OnePlus 7T gets OxygenOS 10.0.3 update; details, how to download
Samsung Galaxy Fold goes on pre-booking in India: Check price, offers, specifications

News

Samsung Galaxy Fold goes on pre-booking in India: Check price, offers, specifications