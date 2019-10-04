Panasonic launches new 4K and smart TV models in India

Panasonic has launched new Android TVs in India, which includes four 4K and two smart TV models. The latest 4K (GX655) Panasonic TV comes in four variants – 43-inch, 49-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch. The price of the 4K Android TVs start from Rs 50,400. The (GS655) smart Panasonic TV comes in only two sizes, including 32-inch and a 43-inch. The smart TV series comes with a starting price of Rs 27,900. All the Panasonic TV models are available across all authorized Panasonic outlets and stores.

“We have learned that consumers want to be connected to the latest happenings and are highly aspirational. Keeping this in mind, we have introduced our new range of Android TVs that bring all aspects of TV viewing in one product. Our new Android TV series is attuned to deliver superior viewing experience owing to its immersive features like the in-built Google Assistant, Chromecast and other smart features,” Sharath Nair, Business Head-Consumer Electronics, Panasonic India, said.

Powered by Google’s Android platform, the series has smart features and Google-certified built-in assistance tools. The ‘GX655’ 4K Android TV and ‘GS655’ Android Smart TV are designed to deliver best in class picture quality and sound. The devices come with 16W and 20W speakers and the integrated home theatre systems. Both comes with support for video content platforms including Netflix, ZEE5, Hotstar, YouTube, Amazon Prime, Jiocinema, and more.

Separately, just yesterday, TCL announced a price cut on its range of smart TVs in India. The price cut is being offered as part of festive season sale and will be valid on both online as well as offline sale channels. To begin with, the 40S62FS TV from TCL features a 40-inch Full HD display. It is now available for Rs 14,999. The second is a TCL 43P65US TV model that can be purchased for Rs 20,990. Lastly, 65P8 TCL smart TV will cost you Rs 47,999.

– With inputs from IANS