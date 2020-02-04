comscore Realme confirmed to unveil Smart TV at MWC, likely to launch in India first
Realme confirmed to unveil Smart TV at MWC, likely to launch in India first

It's not the first time we are hearing about the Realme Smart TV. The company first revealed TV development plans last year.

Realme’s CMO, Francis Wang, has confirmed that the company will be making an announcement around Smart TV during MWC, 2020. Replying to a user query on Twitter, Wang said, “U gonna hear something exciting abt TV on MWC!”

It’s not the first time we are hearing about the Realme Smart TV. The company first revealed TV development plans last year. It’d specifically mentioned that the television will first make its way to India. However, there was no mention of the segment it’ll target or the display size it’ll offer. That said, we can assume that the company will take on its arch-rival Xiaomi in the same price segment as the Mi TV 4 series.

Meanwhile, the Chinese company is all set to launch its second smartphone of 2020 in India on Thursday, February 6. The upcoming Realme C3 has already been teased officially, and we are expecting the price to remain around Rs 6,000. The smartphone has been listed on Flipkart with some key specifications.

The Realme C3 design was teased by the company in the official invite as well. On Flipkart, the company has once again put up the smartphone showcasing its design in full glory with 12-megapixel dual-rear camera setup.

Watch Video: Realme 5i Unboxing

In terms of key specifications, the Flipkart listing page for the Realme C3 notes that the smartphone will offer a 6.5-inch waterdrop display, a 5,000mAh battery and a 12-megapixel lens in the dual-camera setup. Also, the smartphone will come in two variants – 3GB+32GB and 4GB+64GB configurations. As per reports, the smartphone is expected to include ColorOS 7-based Realme UI with Android 10 out-of-the-box.

