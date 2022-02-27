Realme is likely to launch a new smart TV in India soon. Although the company started out to be a smartphone company, it eventually delved into smart TV, TWS earbuds, laptops and more segments. As of now, Realme has launched seven smart TVs in India and is planning to add one more to the portfolio. Also Read - Realme GT Neo3 tipped to get 150W super fast charging support, AMOLED display

Referring to tipster Mukul Sharma, the report suggested that the smart TV will debut in India in the next couple of months i.e. March or April. This TV is expected to come with a Realme Smart TV Bluetooth voice remote that will be available in the black colour option. The size of the rumoured smart TV has not been tipped as of now.

Given that the TV will support voice control, it might also come with support for Google voice assistant that will let users give voice commands. Additionally, it is expected that the TV will run on Android OS that will come with several streaming apps including Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar, YouTube, SonyLiv, Zee5, and so on.

Google Chromecast and Google Play Store are also two things that we can expect from the rumoured Realme smart TV that is expected to launch in India soon.

As per the report, Realme will also launch Realme Buds Air 3 and Realme 9 in India alongside the smart TV. Realme Buds Air 3 true wireless stereo earbuds are expected to come with active noise cancellation (ANC), in-ear detection and USB Type-C charging.

Realme Buds Air 3 are likely to come with a design similar to its predecessor with in-ear style. However, the case is expected to get an overhaul with a glossy finish and a new Realme branding. This charging case comes with a Type-C port for charging.

As for the battery, Realme Buds Air 3 earbuds might offer up to 30 hours of battery life, including the case.