Realme plans 55-inch Realme TV as the next model | BGR India
News

Realme plans 55-inch Realme TV after selling 15,000 units in less than 10 minutes during first sale

Smart TVs

Realme has confirmed plans to launch a 55-inch Realme TV in the country soon. This will be the third TV from the company.

  • Published: June 3, 2020 9:39 AM IST
realme-smart-tv-price-in-india

Realme will soon launch a 55-inch premium smart TV in India. The company launched its first smart TVs in 32-inch and 43-inch screen sizes last week. The Realme TV went on sale for the first yesterday and now the company is already planning the third model. Madhav Sheth, CEO of Realme Mobiles, has hinted at the launch of a third TV in the current lineup. Sheth also revealed that Realme’s first TV models were sold out in 10 minutes during the first sale. Also Read - Realme Watch Review: It's all about the form

“Our exploration to offer smarter TVs has just started, and we won’t settle at these two sizes. The 55-inch TV is considered as premium and flagship size for TVs, so Realme is preparing to launch a brand new 55-inch TV to give users more ground-breaking experiences,” Sheth told IANS in an interview. However, he did not give away additional details of this television. Realme is currently offering the 32-inch TV for Rs 12,999 while the 43-inch model is priced at Rs 21,999. Also Read - Realme patent reveals design of new truly wireless earbuds

In a tweet, Madhav Sheth confirmed Realme sold more than 15,000 units of Realme TV during the first sale. He added that Realme TV went out of stock in less than 10 minutes. “By far the Fastest Sale by any TV brand in BAU days,” he added in the tweet. While Xiaomi was quick to counter Sheth’s claim, it does highlight the demand for smart TVs in the country. Realme TV will go on sale once again via Flipkart and company’s own website again on June 9. Also Read - Realme TV to go on sale today at 12 noon; check pricing, specifications and offers

In order to strengthen its TV portfolio, Realme confirmed that it will soon begin local manufacturing its TVs. Sheth revealed that the company will set up an SMT (Surface-mount Technology) production line in the country. Since its entry in the country, the company has aspired to be a technology lifestyle brand. With the demand for its TVs and positive response to smartphones, Realme seems to be getting there. It has also introduced accessories like wearables and true wireless earbuds recently to compete in the market.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: June 3, 2020 9:39 AM IST

