Realme Smart TV 4K specifications, price leak online ahead of launch

Realme will be launching two new Smart TVs in India on May 31 alongside the Realme X7 Max. The first one will feature a 43-inch panel and the other one will come with a 50-inch panel. Both models are expected to offer a 4K resolution with 178-degree viewing angles. Ahead of the launch, a new report has surfaced claiming to reveal the prices and key specifications of the upcoming smart TVs. Also Read - After OnePlus, Realme considers switching to ColorOS from Oppo for its smartphones

According to a report by Realmetimes, the 43-inch model may cost between Rs 28,000 and Rs 30,000, whereas, the 50-inch model is going to be priced between Rs 33,000 and Rs 35,000. Also Read - Realme C25s launch in India likely in June: Check details here

Realme Smart TV 4K: Specifications

According to the report, the new Smart TVs will be powered by an unnamed quad-core MediaTek SoC and will run Google‘s Android TV 10 operating system. It also states that they will feature an inbuilt Chroma Boost Picture Engine for accurate colour reproduction. Also Read - Flipkart Shop From Home Days sale: No real offers but here are some to consider

Both models are said to come with a 4K resolution with 178-degree viewing angles, 1.07 billion colours and support for Dolby Vision technology.

The TVs will come with a 24W quad stereo speaker system with support for Dolby Atmos and DTS HD. Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.o, three HDMI ports, two USB ports, AV out port, Ethernet port, and a tuner port.

The 43-inch variant is reportedly rated for 100W of power consumption while the 50-inch model is rated for 200W of power consumption.

Realme will be launching the two models of the new TV along with the Realme X7 Max smartphone in India via a virtual event on May 31 at 12:30 PM IST. The launch will be live-streamed via the company’s official YouTube channel.