Realme Smart TV India launch on May 25, teaser page live

Realme has put out the second teaser for the Realme Smart TV on its official channels. The company has once again confirmed that Realme Smart TV launch will take place on May 25. Since it has been long stated by Realme that it will be company's first television globally, and not just that, it will be launched in India first.

As per the teaser image, the Realme Smart TV launch live stream will take place on May 25 at 12:30PM. This time around, there is an additional page listing by the company alongside the teaser. It reveals many key specifications and features of the upcoming Realme Smart TV. As we can see on the page, the smart television from Realme will come with a 'bezel-less design', Chroma Boost Picture Engine, up to 400 nits of brightness, 24W stereo speakers and a powerful 64-bit MediaTek processor.

The company CEO, Madhav Sheth, on many occasions confirmed that the Realme TV will launch in India in the second quarter of 2020. It is expected to offer this Realme branded Android TV range in different sizes going up to 55-inch display panel.

The Chinese company has been teasing information since last year. Recently, the BIS listing was spotted with a 43-inch LED panel in the name of Realme TV. Adding to the list, now two Realme LED TV models have been spotted on Bluetooth SIG certification site. The listing also revealed that the company may launch two other display sizes – 43-inch and 32-inch models. Considering it was Bluetooth SIG, the obvious information was about Bluetooth, which will be version 5.