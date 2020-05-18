comscore Realme Smart TV India launch on May 25, teaser page live
  • Home
  • Smart TVs
  • Realme Smart TV India launch on May 25, teaser page reveals key features
News

Realme Smart TV India launch on May 25, teaser page reveals key features

Smart TVs

As per the teaser image, the Realme Smart TV launch live stream will take place on May 25 at 12:30PM.

  • Published: May 18, 2020 3:19 PM IST
realme-smart-tv-launch-india-price-specs-features

Realme has put out the second teaser for the Realme Smart TV on its official channels. The company has once again confirmed that Realme Smart TV launch will take place on May 25. Since it has been long stated by Realme that it will be company’s first television globally, and not just that, it will be launched in India first. Also Read - Realme Narzo 10 कुल 5 कैमरों के साथ आज दोपहर 12 बजे Flipkart पर सेल के लिए आएगा, जानें फीचर्स

As per the teaser image, the Realme Smart TV launch live stream will take place on May 25 at 12:30PM. This time around, there is an additional page listing by the company alongside the teaser. It reveals many key specifications and features of the upcoming Realme Smart TV. As we can see on the page, the smart television from Realme will come with a ‘bezel-less design’, Chroma Boost Picture Engine, up to 400 nits of brightness, 24W stereo speakers and a powerful 64-bit MediaTek processor. Also Read - Realme Smart TV and Realme Smartwatch coming to India this month ?

The company CEO, Madhav Sheth, on many occasions confirmed that the Realme TV will launch in India in the second quarter of 2020. It is expected to offer this Realme branded Android TV range in different sizes going up to 55-inch display panel.

Watch Video: Top 5 apps providing free services during coronavirus pandemic

The Chinese company has been teasing information since last year. Recently, the BIS listing was spotted with a 43-inch LED panel in the name of Realme TV. Adding to the list, now two Realme LED TV models have been spotted on Bluetooth SIG certification site. The listing also revealed that the company may launch two other display sizes – 43-inch and 32-inch models. Considering it was Bluetooth SIG, the obvious information was about Bluetooth, which will be version 5.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: May 18, 2020 3:19 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Realme Smart TV India launch on May 25, teaser page live
Smart TVs
Realme Smart TV India launch on May 25, teaser page live
OnePlus 8 5G first sale on Amazon India ends in a flash | BGR India

News

OnePlus 8 5G first sale on Amazon India ends in a flash | BGR India

MediaTek Dimensity 820 5G chipset launched

News

MediaTek Dimensity 820 5G chipset launched

Redmi 5G smartphone camera samples surface online

News

Redmi 5G smartphone camera samples surface online

Reliance Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone: Best 3GB daily data base plan

Telecom

Reliance Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone: Best 3GB daily data base plan

Most Popular

Realme Narzo 10 Review

Vivo V19 Review

Gears Tactics Review: Ideal way to expand a franchise

Realme 6 Pro Review

Resident Evil 3 remake Review

Realme Smart TV India launch on May 25, teaser page live

OnePlus 8 5G first sale on Amazon India ends in a flash | BGR India

MediaTek Dimensity 820 5G chipset launched

Redmi 5G smartphone camera samples surface online

Realme Narzo 10 with Helio G80 goes on first sale today

5G: Indian consumers willing to pay 15 percent premium

WhatsApp in 2020: How social messaging app evolved amidst pandemic

Indians are spending more time using 4G during lockdown

National Technology Day 2020: Why is it celebrated on May 11

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G, Mi Box 4K, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: 3 Big Takeaways

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme Smart TV India launch on May 25, teaser page live

Smart TVs

Realme Smart TV India launch on May 25, teaser page live
OnePlus 8 5G first sale on Amazon India ends in a flash | BGR India

News

OnePlus 8 5G first sale on Amazon India ends in a flash | BGR India
Realme Narzo 10 with Helio G80 goes on first sale today

News

Realme Narzo 10 with Helio G80 goes on first sale today
Motorola Edge+ India launch tomorrow at 12PM, coming to Flipkart

News

Motorola Edge+ India launch tomorrow at 12PM, coming to Flipkart
Best Phone Under 20000 to buy in 2020

Top Products

Best Phone Under 20000 to buy in 2020

हिंदी समाचार

घर बैठे इस तरह से मंगा सकते हैं जियो की सिम, फ्री में होगी होम डिलीवरी

OnePlus 8 आज दोपहर 2 बजे सेल पर आएगा, 2 हजार रुपये कम में ऐसे खरीदें

Redmi K30i की स्पेसिफिकेशंस लीक, RedmiBook 14, Mi TV और Redmi TV साउंडबार जल्द होंगे लॉन्च

PUBG Mobile में आया Golden Trigger सेट, जीतने पर मिलेगा इनाम

BSNL लेकर आ रही है खास फीचर, अभी भारत में कोई कंपनी नहीं देती यह सेवा

Latest Videos

Realme Narzo 10, Vivo V19, Poco F2 Pro, Huawei Freebuds 3 launch, Google's loss, GTA 5 free and more: Weekly Tech News Roundup

News

Realme Narzo 10, Vivo V19, Poco F2 Pro, Huawei Freebuds 3 launch, Google's loss, GTA 5 free and more: Weekly Tech News Roundup
Poco F2 Pro 5G: Top five features

News

Poco F2 Pro 5G: Top five features
Xiaomi Mi 10 5G, Mi Box 4K, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: 3 Big Takeaways

Features

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G, Mi Box 4K, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: 3 Big Takeaways
PUBG Mobile Tips and Tricks

Features

PUBG Mobile Tips and Tricks

News

Realme Smart TV India launch on May 25, teaser page live
Smart TVs
Realme Smart TV India launch on May 25, teaser page live
OnePlus 8 5G first sale on Amazon India ends in a flash | BGR India

News

OnePlus 8 5G first sale on Amazon India ends in a flash | BGR India
MediaTek Dimensity 820 5G chipset launched

News

MediaTek Dimensity 820 5G chipset launched
Redmi 5G smartphone camera samples surface online

News

Redmi 5G smartphone camera samples surface online
Realme Narzo 10 with Helio G80 goes on first sale today

News

Realme Narzo 10 with Helio G80 goes on first sale today