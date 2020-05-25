Realme has officially launched its smart TV lineup in India. These Realme Smart TVs come in two different screen sizes of 32-inch and 43-inch display panel. The big highlights of both the Realme TVs are ‘bezel-less design’, Chroma Boost Picture Engine, up to 400 nits of brightness, 24W stereo speakers and a powerful 64-bit MediaTek processor. Here’s everything you need to know. Also Read - Realme TV भारत में 12,999 रुपये की शुरुआती कीमत में लॉन्च, जानें फीचर्स, स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Realme TV: Price and offers

The Realme TV 32-inch model will be available for Rs 12,999. The 43-inch full-HD TV will retail for Rs 21,999. Both these televisions come with 1+1 year of warranty (1 year on full TV and 1 extra year on panel). Realme is also offering 6 moths of YouTube Premium on both smart TVs. The first sale for these two will take place on Flipkart and Realme.com at 12 noon on June 2.

Realme TV: Specifications and features

As noted above, the Realme Smart TV comes in two screen sizes of 32-inch and 43-inch diagonal display. The 32-inch television features HD ready (720p) panel with 178 degree viewing angle. The 43-inch Realme TV, on the other hand, is a full-HD television. Both sport Chromecast built-in and HDR10 video decoding. It is the first TV in the segment to bring HLG which is another high-quality format for good picture quality.

These televisions feature a MediaTek’s powerful quad-core 64-bit processor meant for smart TVs. The architecture is of an ARM Cortex A53 1.1GHz CPU along with Mali-470 MP3 GPU. As noted by the company, Realme Smart TV RAM is clocked at 2133MHz, which faster than normal 1600MHz RAM used in other TVs. It gets 1GB RAM and 8GB onboard storage.

For audio output, the Realme TV offers 24W down-firing stereo speakers. This is a quad speaker system of two sets of speakers located in the bottom of TV panel. Each set accompanies one full-range speaker and one tweeter. Additionally, it uses Dolby Audio MS12B solution for surround sound capabilities.

Just like any other smart Android TV, this too has integration of popular streaming media platforms. You’ll find the Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, LiveChannel apps pre-installed on the Realme TV. For more Android apps, there is option to download these through the Google Play store.