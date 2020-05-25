comscore Realme Smart TV launched in India: Everything you need to know
  • Home
  • Smart TVs
  • Realme Smart TVs launched in India for starting Rs 12,999: Everything you need to know
News

Realme Smart TVs launched in India for starting Rs 12,999: Everything you need to know

Smart TVs

Realme Smart TVs come in two different screen sizes of 32-inch and 43-inch display panel. The big highlights of both the Realme TVs are ‘bezel-less design', Chroma Boost Picture Engine, 24W stereo speakers and more.

  • Published: May 25, 2020 1:39 PM IST
realme-smart-tv-price-in-india

Realme has officially launched its smart TV lineup in India. These Realme Smart TVs come in two different screen sizes of 32-inch and 43-inch display panel. The big highlights of both the Realme TVs are ‘bezel-less design’, Chroma Boost Picture Engine, up to 400 nits of brightness, 24W stereo speakers and a powerful 64-bit MediaTek processor. Here’s everything you need to know. Also Read - Realme TV भारत में 12,999 रुपये की शुरुआती कीमत में लॉन्च, जानें फीचर्स, स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Realme TV: Price and offers

The Realme TV 32-inch model will be available for Rs 12,999. The 43-inch full-HD TV will retail for Rs 21,999. Both these televisions come with 1+1 year of warranty (1 year on full TV and 1 extra year on panel). Realme is also offering 6 moths of YouTube Premium on both smart TVs. The first sale for these two will take place on Flipkart and Realme.com at 12 noon on June 2. Also Read - Realme Watch launched in India at Rs 3,999: Check features and specifications

Realme TV: Specifications and features

As noted above, the Realme Smart TV comes in two screen sizes of 32-inch and 43-inch diagonal display. The 32-inch television features HD ready (720p) panel with 178 degree viewing angle. The 43-inch Realme TV, on the other hand, is a full-HD television. Both sport Chromecast built-in and HDR10 video decoding. It is the first TV in the segment to bring HLG which is another high-quality format for good picture quality. Also Read - Realme Buds Air Neo wireless earphones launched in India: Price, features, sale date and more

These televisions feature a MediaTek’s powerful quad-core 64-bit processor meant for smart TVs. The architecture is of an ARM Cortex A53 1.1GHz CPU along with Mali-470 MP3 GPU. As noted by the company, Realme Smart TV RAM is clocked at 2133MHz, which faster than normal 1600MHz RAM used in other TVs. It gets 1GB RAM and 8GB onboard storage.

For audio output, the Realme TV offers 24W down-firing stereo speakers. This is a quad speaker system of two sets of speakers located in the bottom of TV panel. Each set accompanies one full-range speaker and one tweeter. Additionally, it uses Dolby Audio MS12B solution for surround sound capabilities.

Watch Video: 5 ways to make your Android phone faster

Just like any other smart Android TV, this too has integration of popular streaming media platforms. You’ll find the Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, LiveChannel apps pre-installed on the Realme TV. For more Android apps, there is option to download these through the Google Play store.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: May 25, 2020 1:39 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Amazfit Bip S price leaked ahead of India launch next week
Wearables
Amazfit Bip S price leaked ahead of India launch next week
Realme Smart TVs launched in India: Everything you need to know

Smart TVs

Realme Smart TVs launched in India: Everything you need to know

Apple starts mass production of the new AirPods Studio

News

Apple starts mass production of the new AirPods Studio

Nubia Red Magic 5G Transparent Edition goes for pre-order in China

Gaming

Nubia Red Magic 5G Transparent Edition goes for pre-order in China

Realme X50 Pro Player Edition launched: Price, specifications

News

Realme X50 Pro Player Edition launched: Price, specifications

Most Popular

Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Review

Realme Narzo 10 Review

Vivo V19 Review

Gears Tactics Review: Ideal way to expand a franchise

Realme 6 Pro Review

Apple starts mass production of the new AirPods Studio

Realme X50 Pro Player Edition launched: Price, specifications

Realme Buds Air Neo wireless earphones launched in India

Vivo Y70s design, specifications revealed ahead of launch

Samsung Galaxy Note 20+ renders leak ahead of launch

What is Jio Platforms?

Truecaller streamlines communication with redesign of the app

Top 5 Android launchers you should try

5G: Indian consumers willing to pay 15 percent premium

WhatsApp in 2020: How social messaging app evolved amidst pandemic

Related Topics

Related Stories

Amazfit Bip S price leaked ahead of India launch next week

Wearables

Amazfit Bip S price leaked ahead of India launch next week
Realme Smart TVs launched in India: Everything you need to know

Smart TVs

Realme Smart TVs launched in India: Everything you need to know
Realme X50 Pro Player Edition launched: Price, specifications

News

Realme X50 Pro Player Edition launched: Price, specifications
Realme Watch launched in India for Rs 3,999

Wearables

Realme Watch launched in India for Rs 3,999
Realme Buds Air Neo wireless earphones launched in India

News

Realme Buds Air Neo wireless earphones launched in India

हिंदी समाचार

Epic Games Store पर फ्री होंगे ये गेम, Reddit पर लीक हुई लिस्ट

PUBG Mobile प्लेयर्स सावधान : वेंडिंग मशीन को Miramar मैप में इसलिए नहीं पहुंचाना है नुकसान

Samsung Galaxy A31 स्मार्टफोन की इंडिया प्राइस लीक, जून के पहले हफ्ते में होगा लॉन्च

JioMart ग्रॉसरी सर्विस भारत में 200 से ज्यादा शहरों में हुई शुरू, क्या आपका एरिया भी है शामिल?

शाओमी ने लॉन्च किया सस्ता 5G स्मार्टफोन Redmi K30i, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

Latest Videos

MIUI 12, GTA V, OnePlus, Realme X3 SuperZoom: Weekly News Roundup - May 22

News

MIUI 12, GTA V, OnePlus, Realme X3 SuperZoom: Weekly News Roundup - May 22
How to get a free PC game every week

News

How to get a free PC game every week
Top 5 Android launchers you should try

Features

Top 5 Android launchers you should try
Realme Narzo 10 Review: Expanding options in the budget segment

Reviews

Realme Narzo 10 Review: Expanding options in the budget segment

News

Apple starts mass production of the new AirPods Studio
News
Apple starts mass production of the new AirPods Studio
Realme X50 Pro Player Edition launched: Price, specifications

News

Realme X50 Pro Player Edition launched: Price, specifications
Realme Buds Air Neo wireless earphones launched in India

News

Realme Buds Air Neo wireless earphones launched in India
Vivo Y70s design, specifications revealed ahead of launch

News

Vivo Y70s design, specifications revealed ahead of launch
Samsung Galaxy Note 20+ renders leak ahead of launch

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 20+ renders leak ahead of launch