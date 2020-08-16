comscore Realme Smart TV range goes on open sale in India: Offers, price, features
Realme Smart TV range goes on open sale in India: Check offers, price in India, features and more

The Realme TV 32-inch model is available at Rs 12,999 in open sale. The 43-inch full-HD TV retails at Rs 21,999.

realme-smart-tv-review-1

Realme has started selling its Smart TV range via open sale on Realme.com and Flipkart. You can buy both 32-inch and 43-inch models of the Realme TV on these portals anytime without waiting for a flash sale. The Realme Smart TVs compete with other budget televisions from the popular players like Xiaomi Mi TV series, iFFalcon, TCL, Thomoson and more in India. We have reviewed the 43-inch model of Realme TV on our website, so you can take a look at it for an informed purchase. Also Read - Realme C12 announced with 6,000mAh battery, Helio G35; India launch set for August 18

Pricing and offers

The Realme TV 32-inch model is available at Rs 12,999 in open sale. The 43-inch full-HD TV retails at Rs 21,999. Both these televisions come with 1+1 year of warranty (1 year on full TV and 1 extra year on panel). Realme also offers 6 months of YouTube Premium on both smart TVs. Check features and specifications below. Also Read - Amazon beats Flipkart in Q2 smartphone sales online in India: Counterpoint

Specifications and features

The Realme TV comes in two screen sizes of 32-inch and 43-inch diagonal display. The 32-inch television features HD ready (720p) panel with a 178-degree viewing angle. The 43-inch Realme TV, on the other hand, is a full-HD television. Both sport Chromecast built-in and HDR10 video decoding. It is the first TV in the segment to bring HLG which is another high-quality format for good picture quality. Also Read - Realme C12 display, chipset, camera details confirmed on Flipkart ahead of India launch

These televisions feature a MediaTek’s powerful quad-core 64-bit processor meant for smart TVs. The architecture is of an ARM Cortex A53 1.1GHz CPU along with Mali-470 MP3 GPU. As noted by the company, the smart TV RAM is clocked at 2133MHz, which faster than normal 1600MHz RAM used in other TVs. It gets 1GB RAM and 8GB onboard storage.

Watch Video: Best Budget Smart TV’s to buy in India

The television offers 24W down-firing stereo speakers. This is a quad-speaker system of two sets of speakers located at the bottom of the TV panel. Each set accompanies one full-range speaker and one tweeter. Additionally, it uses the Dolby Audio MS12B solution for surround sound capabilities.

  • Published Date: August 16, 2020 10:42 AM IST

