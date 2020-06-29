A few weeks back, Realme entered the Smart TV segment in India. The brand first opted to target the budget TV segment and introduced two Android televisions under Rs 25,000. The new Realme Smart TVs will go on sale on June 30, which is tomorrow. The sale will begin at 12:00PM, and you can buy them via Flipkart. The 32-inch Realme Smart TV model will be available for Rs 12,999.

The 43-inch full-HD Realme smart TV will be listed on Flipkart with a price label of Rs 21,999. The top features of both the Realme TVs are ‘bezel-less design,’ Chroma Boost Picture Engine, 24W stereo speakers, and more. It is worth noting that OnePlus is also all set to launch budget-oriented smart TV on July 2. The company says that users will get a “full vision” experience with smarter TV.

Realme Smart TV: Specifications and features

The 32-inch Smart TV from Realme comes with HD ready (720p) panel with 178-degree viewing angle. The 43-inch Realme TV offers full-HD display. These televisions are powered by a MediaTek’s powerful quad-core 64-bit processor meant for smart TVs. The architecture is of an ARM Cortex A53 1.1GHz CPU along with Mali-470 MP3 GPU.

They ship with sport Chromecast built-in and HDR10 video decoding. Both TVs come with support for HLG, which is a high-quality format for good picture quality. Realme Smart TV RAM is clocked at 2133MHz, which faster than normal 1600MHz RAM used in other TVs. It gets 1GB RAM and 8GB onboard storage. The smart TVs also support popular streaming media platforms. You’ll find the Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, LiveChannel apps pre-installed on the Realme TV.

For more Android apps, you get an option to download these via Google Play store. For audio output, the Realme TV offers 24W down-firing stereo speakers. This is a quad-speaker system of two sets of speakers located at the bottom of TV panel. Each set accompanies one full-range speaker and one tweeter. Additionally, the televisions use the Dolby Audio MS12B solution for surround sound capabilities.