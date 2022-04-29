Realme Smart TV X FHD series launcher at a starting price of Rs 22,999

comscore Realme Smart TV X FHD series launched in India: Check details
Realme Smart TV X FHD series with 24W Dolby speaker setup launched in India

The Realme Smart TV X 40-inch model will be available at Rs 22,999 and it will go on sale in India starting May 4.

Realme on Friday launched two new smart TVs along with the launch of Realme GT Neo 3, Realme Pad Mini, and Realme Q2s true wireless earbuds in the Indian market. The smart TVs come with Full HD resolution and two screen sizes 一 43-inches and 40-inches. The new Realme Smart TV models feature a bezel-less design and offers support for HDR10 and HLG formats. Also Read - Realme GT Neo 3 5G with Dimensity 8100 SoC launched in India at effective price of Rs 29,999

Realme Smart TV X FHD price in India

The Realme Smart TV X 40-inch model will be available at Rs 22,999 and the 43-inch variant is priced at Rs 25,999. According to the company, the 40-inch model will be available to purchase on May 4, while the 43-inch model will go on sale on May 5, via Realme.com, Flipkart, and retail stores. Also Read - Realme Pad Mini launched in India: Check price, specs, availability

Realme Smart TV X FHD specifications

The new Realme Smart TV X will be available in two screen size options 一 40-inches and 43-inches. Both Realme Smart TV X FHD models run on Android 11 TV and offer access to apps via the Google Play Store. The smart TV comes with support for HLG and HDR10 formats and It is powered by an unspecified MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chipset with Cortex-A55 cores, along with 1GB of RAM/8GB of inbuilt storage. The TVs come with a quad-speaker setup with a 24W Dolby Audio speaker. Other features include Chromecast, USB port, HDMI port, and support for Google Assistant. Also Read - Realme GT Neo 3 5G, Realme Pad Mini to launch today at 12.30 PM: How to watch; what to expect

Meanwhile, the company has also launched its first smartphone to support 150W fast charging called Realme GT Neo 3 5G at a starting price of Rs 36,999. The other highlights of the newly launched handset include MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC, 150W UltraDart Charge support, a 50MP triple rear camera setup and a 120Hz AMOLED display.

In addition, the company also launched the Realme Pad Mini in India. This is second tablet that the company has launched in India. Prior to the Realme Pad Mini, the company had launched the Realme Pad in India in 2021.

As far as the pricing is concerned, the Realme Pad Mini comes in a total of four variants. While the 3GB+32GB variant with WiFi costs Rs 10,999, 3GB+32GB variant with LTE connectivity costs Rs 12,999. Similarly, the 4GB+64GB variant with WiFi costs Rs 12,999 and the 4GB+64GB variant with LTE connectivity will cost Rs 14,999.

  • Published Date: April 29, 2022 2:35 PM IST
  • Updated Date: April 29, 2022 2:37 PM IST

