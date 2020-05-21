Realme TV 'Blind Order' sale with Rs 2,000 deposit amount is now Live

Realme TV is scheduled to launch in the Indian market on May 25. But even before the launch, you can reserve one for yourself through a ‘Blind Order’. Realme has already started taking blind orders for the upcoming Realme TV on its official website. These blind orders are for those who are planning to buy the television. Hence, the company is giving them a chance to reserve it with ‘Blind Order’ by paying deposit of Rs 2,000. Also Read - Realme smart TV 25 मई को भारत में होगा लॉन्च, 2 हजार में बुक करें TV और जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Keep in mind that once a deposit is paid, users will have to order the Realme TV between May 25 to May 31 by paying the due balance. For this, consumers have to go to my order and pay the remaining balance. Consumers who order blind will get a coupon of Rs 500 from Realme, which can be used till June 30. This coupon will be automatically added to the users’ account on June 1. Also Read - Realme 6 new update brings May 2020 security patch and fixes auto restart issue

For those, who do not wish to buy Realme TV after the launch, they will still get the money refunded. They will need to raise a request from their “My Order” section before May 31. The deposit amount shall be refunded automatically within 5-7 working days. Also Read - Realme 2 Pro users can now get Early Access to Android 10-based Realme UI

The Realme Smart TV launch event live stream will take place on May 25 at 12:30PM. The official page listing is live and it has revealed many key specifications and features of the upcoming Realme Smart TV. As we can see on the page, the smart television from Realme will come with a ‘bezel-less design’, Chroma Boost Picture Engine, up to 400 nits of brightness, 24W stereo speakers and a powerful 64-bit MediaTek processor.

Watch Video: Top 5 apps providing free services during coronavirus pandemic

The company CEO, Madhav Sheth, on many occasions confirmed that the Realme television will launch in India in the second quarter of 2020. It is expected to offer this Realme branded Android TV range in different sizes. Recently, the Bluetooth SIG listing was spotted with a two display sizes – 43-inch and 32-inch models. Considering it was Bluetooth SIG, the obvious information was about Bluetooth, which will be version 5.