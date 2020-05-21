comscore Realme TV 'Blind Order' sale with Rs 2,000 deposit amount is now Live
  • Home
  • Smart TVs
  • Realme TV 'Blind Order' sale with Rs 2,000 deposit amount is now Live ahead of the launch
News

Realme TV 'Blind Order' sale with Rs 2,000 deposit amount is now Live ahead of the launch

Smart TVs

The Realme Smart TV launch event live stream will take place on May 25 at 12:30PM. The official page listing is live and it has revealed many key specifications.

  • Published: May 21, 2020 7:06 PM IST
realme-tv-india-blind-order-sale

Realme TV is scheduled to launch in the Indian market on May 25. But even before the launch, you can reserve one for yourself through a ‘Blind Order’. Realme has already started taking blind orders for the upcoming Realme TV on its official website. These blind orders are for those who are planning to buy the television. Hence, the company is giving them a chance to reserve it with ‘Blind Order’ by paying deposit of Rs 2,000. Also Read - Realme smart TV 25 मई को भारत में होगा लॉन्च, 2 हजार में बुक करें TV और जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Keep in mind that once a deposit is paid, users will have to order the Realme TV between May 25 to May 31 by paying the due balance. For this, consumers have to go to my order and pay the remaining balance. Consumers who order blind will get a coupon of Rs 500 from Realme, which can be used till June 30. This coupon will be automatically added to the users’ account on June 1. Also Read - Realme 6 new update brings May 2020 security patch and fixes auto restart issue

For those, who do not wish to buy Realme TV after the launch, they will still get the money refunded. They will need to raise a request from their “My Order” section before May 31. The deposit amount shall be refunded automatically within 5-7 working days. Also Read - Realme 2 Pro users can now get Early Access to Android 10-based Realme UI

Realme Smart TV

The Realme Smart TV launch event live stream will take place on May 25 at 12:30PM. The official page listing is live and it has revealed many key specifications and features of the upcoming Realme Smart TV. As we can see on the page, the smart television from Realme will come with a ‘bezel-less design’, Chroma Boost Picture Engine, up to 400 nits of brightness, 24W stereo speakers and a powerful 64-bit MediaTek processor.

Watch Video: Top 5 apps providing free services during coronavirus pandemic

The company CEO, Madhav Sheth, on many occasions confirmed that the Realme television will launch in India in the second quarter of 2020. It is expected to offer this Realme branded Android TV range in different sizes. Recently, the Bluetooth SIG listing was spotted with a two display sizes – 43-inch and 32-inch models. Considering it was Bluetooth SIG, the obvious information was about Bluetooth, which will be version 5.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: May 21, 2020 7:06 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Realme TV 'Blind Order' sale with Rs 2,000 deposit amount is now Live
Smart TVs
Realme TV 'Blind Order' sale with Rs 2,000 deposit amount is now Live
Pixel phones have a long future, but 'Hardware is hard': Sundar Pichai

News

Pixel phones have a long future, but 'Hardware is hard': Sundar Pichai

Poco M2 Pro spotted in online databases ahead of launch

News

Poco M2 Pro spotted in online databases ahead of launch

Amazon launches food delivery service 'Amazon Food' in India

News

Amazon launches food delivery service 'Amazon Food' in India

Realme Narzo 10A sale in India tomorrow: Price, key features and more

News

Realme Narzo 10A sale in India tomorrow: Price, key features and more

Most Popular

Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Review

Realme Narzo 10 Review

Vivo V19 Review

Gears Tactics Review: Ideal way to expand a franchise

Realme 6 Pro Review

Pixel phones have a long future, but 'Hardware is hard': Sundar Pichai

Poco M2 Pro spotted in online databases ahead of launch

Amazon launches food delivery service 'Amazon Food' in India

Realme Narzo 10A sale in India tomorrow: Price, key features and more

Twitter tests new reply feature with better control for users

Truecaller streamlines communication with redesign of the app

Top 5 Android launchers you should try

What is Jio Platforms?

5G: Indian consumers willing to pay 15 percent premium

WhatsApp in 2020: How social messaging app evolved amidst pandemic

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme TV 'Blind Order' sale with Rs 2,000 deposit amount is now Live

Smart TVs

Realme TV 'Blind Order' sale with Rs 2,000 deposit amount is now Live
Amazon launches food delivery service 'Amazon Food' in India

News

Amazon launches food delivery service 'Amazon Food' in India
Realme Narzo 10A sale in India tomorrow: Price, key features and more

News

Realme Narzo 10A sale in India tomorrow: Price, key features and more
Samsung Galaxy S20 series pre-booking offers extended again

Deals

Samsung Galaxy S20 series pre-booking offers extended again
Best Phone Under 20000 to buy in 2020

Top Products

Best Phone Under 20000 to buy in 2020

हिंदी समाचार

Oppo Find X2 Neo स्मार्टफोन 5G कनेक्टिविटी के साथ हुआ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और खूबियां

Truecaller ने एंड्रॉयड यूजर्स के लिए जारी किया अपडेट, मिलेंगे नए फीचर्स

Aarogya Setu App के बिना नहीं कर पाएंगे हवाई यात्रा, 'ग्रीन स्टेटस' पर ही मिलेगी एयरपोर्ट पर एंट्री

Vodafone उपभोक्ताओं को झटका, कंपनी ने बंद किया इन प्लान्स पर डबल डेटा ऑफर

एयरटेल की Wynk Music एप के म्यूजिक कंसर्ट में ध्वनि भानुशाली देंगी परफॉर्मेंस

Latest Videos

Top 5 Android launchers you should try

Features

Top 5 Android launchers you should try
Realme Narzo 10 Review: Expanding options in the budget segment

Reviews

Realme Narzo 10 Review: Expanding options in the budget segment
Realme Narzo 10, Vivo V19, Poco F2 Pro, Huawei Freebuds 3 launch, Google's loss, GTA 5 free and more: Weekly Tech News Roundup

News

Realme Narzo 10, Vivo V19, Poco F2 Pro, Huawei Freebuds 3 launch, Google's loss, GTA 5 free and more: Weekly Tech News Roundup
Poco F2 Pro 5G: Top five features

News

Poco F2 Pro 5G: Top five features

News

Pixel phones have a long future, but 'Hardware is hard': Sundar Pichai
News
Pixel phones have a long future, but 'Hardware is hard': Sundar Pichai
Poco M2 Pro spotted in online databases ahead of launch

News

Poco M2 Pro spotted in online databases ahead of launch
Amazon launches food delivery service 'Amazon Food' in India

News

Amazon launches food delivery service 'Amazon Food' in India
Realme Narzo 10A sale in India tomorrow: Price, key features and more

News

Realme Narzo 10A sale in India tomorrow: Price, key features and more
Twitter tests new reply feature with better control for users

News

Twitter tests new reply feature with better control for users