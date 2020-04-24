comscore Realme TV gets Android certification from Google for India
  • Home
  • Smart TVs
  • Realme TV gets Android certification from Google for India, launch imminent
News

Realme TV gets Android certification from Google for India, launch imminent

Smart TVs

Realme TV range in India is expected to have three size models - 32-inch, 43-inch and 55-inch.

  • Published: April 24, 2020 5:16 PM IST
realme tv

It’s no secret that Realme TVs are soon coming to India. The company CEO, Madhav Sheth, has already confirmed many times and announced that the Realme TV will launch in India in the second quarter of 2020. It’s anticipated that the Realme branded Android TV range will come in different sizes going up to 55-inch display panel. And previous leaks revealed 32-inch and 43-inch screen size models listed on Bluetooth SIG. Also Read - Realme X50M 5G launched in China with Snapdragon 765G, 48MP camera and more

Now adding to the list is a latest by a Twitter user (via Gadgets360). It reveals that the Realme TVs are now officially Android certified by Google for India. According to the report, Realme Smart TV range will be of official Android TVs, although there is no surprise, because it was pretty much expected. The alleged ‘Certified Android Devices’ screenshot shared on Twitter also notes that the TV code name ‘ikebukuro’ refers to a ChangHong based TV. The SoC will be an MStar T16. Also Read - Realme Buds Wireless Pro spotted on NCC certification; confirms switch to USB Type-C port

The Chinese company has been teasing information since last year, and recently, the BIS listing was spotted with a 43-inch LED panel in the name of Realme TV. Later after that, two Realme LED TV models were spotted on Bluetooth SIG certification site. The listing had revealed Realme televisions with display sizes of 43-inch and 32-inch.

Realme TV

Watch Video: Top 5 apps providing free services during coronavirus pandemic

Realme was expected to launch its first television in late April in India, as per previous reports. But it seems that the unfortunate pandemic lockdown might delay the launch to later times.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: April 24, 2020 5:16 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Call of Duty: Mobile World Championships 2020: All you need to know
Gaming
Call of Duty: Mobile World Championships 2020: All you need to know
Instagram launches in-app food delivery to support local businesses

News

Instagram launches in-app food delivery to support local businesses

Realme Band update brings new features

Wearables

Realme Band update brings new features

Airtel Rs 401 prepaid plan offers Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription

News

Airtel Rs 401 prepaid plan offers Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription

Asus ROG kicks-off Battle of Gods PUBG Mobile gaming tournament; details

Gaming

Asus ROG kicks-off Battle of Gods PUBG Mobile gaming tournament; details

Most Popular

Realme 6 Pro Review

Resident Evil 3 remake Review

OnePlus 7T Pro Long Term Review

Inbase Urban Fit smartwatch review

OnePlus 7T long-term Review

Instagram launches in-app food delivery to support local businesses

Airtel Rs 401 prepaid plan offers Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription

Mi 10 Lite 5G specs revealed

Realme TV gets Android certification from Google for India

MIUI 12 new leak reveals to-do list quick entry

OnePlus 8 vs OnePlus 7T: Which one is better?

Top 5 Instagram tips and tricks

Is OnePlus 8 really worth it?

Secret Android Features you didn't know about

Contract tracing: Here is what it means and how it works

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme Band update brings new features

Wearables

Realme Band update brings new features
Realme TV gets Android certification from Google for India

Smart TVs

Realme TV gets Android certification from Google for India
Huawei launches 55-inch 4K Smart TV with pop-up camera

Smart TVs

Huawei launches 55-inch 4K Smart TV with pop-up camera
Apple Music comes to Samsung Smart TVs

Smart TVs

Apple Music comes to Samsung Smart TVs
OnePlus 8 Pro vs OnePlus 8: What's different?

News

OnePlus 8 Pro vs OnePlus 8: What's different?

हिंदी समाचार

Nokia के इस दमदार स्मार्टफोन में मिलेंगे 5 कैमरे, कम होगी कीमत

Apple ने वीडियो शेयरिंग एप TikTok पर बनाया ऑफिशियल अकाउंट

वीवो ने लॉन्च किया मिड रेंज स्मार्टफोन Vivo Y50, जानिए कीमत और फीचर्स

iQOO 3 स्मार्टफोन की कीमत में 4000 रुपये की कटौती, OnePlus 8 को मिलेगी कड़ी टक्कर

Xiaomi लॉन्च कर सकती है 150 मेगापिक्सल के कैमरे वाला दुनिया का पहला स्मार्टफोन

Latest Videos

OnePlus 8 vs OnePlus 7T: Is this a meaningful upgrade?

Features

OnePlus 8 vs OnePlus 7T: Is this a meaningful upgrade?
Top 5 Instagram tips and tricks

Features

Top 5 Instagram tips and tricks
OnePlus 8 Series India Price Revealed: Is it worth your money?

Features

OnePlus 8 Series India Price Revealed: Is it worth your money?
Secret Android Features you didn't know about

Features

Secret Android Features you didn't know about

News

Instagram launches in-app food delivery to support local businesses
News
Instagram launches in-app food delivery to support local businesses
Airtel Rs 401 prepaid plan offers Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription

News

Airtel Rs 401 prepaid plan offers Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription
Mi 10 Lite 5G specs revealed

News

Mi 10 Lite 5G specs revealed
Realme TV gets Android certification from Google for India

Smart TVs

Realme TV gets Android certification from Google for India
MIUI 12 new leak reveals to-do list quick entry

News

MIUI 12 new leak reveals to-do list quick entry