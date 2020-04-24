Realme TV gets Android certification from Google for India

It’s no secret that Realme TVs are soon coming to India. The company CEO, Madhav Sheth, has already confirmed many times and announced that the Realme TV will launch in India in the second quarter of 2020. It’s anticipated that the Realme branded Android TV range will come in different sizes going up to 55-inch display panel. And previous leaks revealed 32-inch and 43-inch screen size models listed on Bluetooth SIG. Also Read - Realme X50M 5G launched in China with Snapdragon 765G, 48MP camera and more

Now adding to the list is a latest by a Twitter user (via Gadgets360). It reveals that the Realme TVs are now officially Android certified by Google for India. According to the report, Realme Smart TV range will be of official Android TVs, although there is no surprise, because it was pretty much expected. The alleged ‘Certified Android Devices’ screenshot shared on Twitter also notes that the TV code name ‘ikebukuro’ refers to a ChangHong based TV. The SoC will be an MStar T16. Also Read - Realme Buds Wireless Pro spotted on NCC certification; confirms switch to USB Type-C port

The Chinese company has been teasing information since last year, and recently, the BIS listing was spotted with a 43-inch LED panel in the name of Realme TV. Later after that, two Realme LED TV models were spotted on Bluetooth SIG certification site. The listing had revealed Realme televisions with display sizes of 43-inch and 32-inch.

Realme was expected to launch its first television in late April in India, as per previous reports. But it seems that the unfortunate pandemic lockdown might delay the launch to later times.