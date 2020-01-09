comscore Realme TV to launch in 2020, reveals CMO Xu Qi | BGR India
Realme TV launch confirmed; will take on the Xiaomi Mi TVs in 2020

The Realme TV will likely take on the Mi TV range of smart TV's which are popular in the affordable smart TV segment.

  Published: January 9, 2020 12:00 PM IST
After Realme ventured into audio products, the brand’s aim at targeting not just the smartphone market was pretty evident. The company also plans to work on its IoT system. With Realme Paysa launched, and a rumoured smartwatch on the way, no new product by Realme should be taken as a shock at this point. The company has now announced that it will launch its first television, the Realme TV, later this year.

At the Realme X50 5G launch event in China on January 7, CMO Xu Qi confirmed that the company will launch the Realme TV by the end of 2020. It seems in the affordable smartphone category between Realme and Xiaomi compete heavily in the affordable smartphone segment. However, now it seems like the battle for supremacy will continue in the smart TV segment as well. The Realme TV will likely offer similar features to the Mi TVs. It will most likely also be aggressively priced.

To recall, the Xiaomi Mi TV 4A Pro costs Rs 21,999 and features a Full HD LED display and 20W stereo speakers. The Mi TV also gets you Chromecast support. It is powered by a 64-bit quad-core processor and has Google voice search. There are other Mi TV products starting from Rs 12,499 all the way up to Rs 54,999.

Realme TV and other IoT products

According to Xu Qi, Realme is aiming to ship over 50 million smartphones in 2020, reports 91Mobiles. The company will focus on 5G and IoT devices. Further, Realme also plans to launch affordable 5G smartphones starting at CNY 1,500 (about Rs 16,500).

Realme smartwatch could soon launch in India; spotted online

Realme smartwatch could soon launch in India; spotted online

Apart from this, the company’s target is to build an IoT system this year. The Realme Tv and rumored Realme smartwatch are products developed under this plan. Further, Realme plans to focus on four core areas. These are smartphones, software, IoT-based products and accessories. Even apart from these segments, Realme launched Realme Paysa recently. This suggests the brand is also targeting the Fintech area by launching financial services like loans, insurance and financial tools.

  Published Date: January 9, 2020 12:00 PM IST

