Smartphone maker Realme is likely to enter the Television market in India. The company is expected to launch its first Realme TV before the end of 2019 as per the latest report. The new information indicated that the company is expected to launch the device around December. It also revealed that Realme is likely to launch the device along with the launch of Realme XT 730G. The company already teased the launch of XT 730G at the Realme XT launch a couple of weeks back.

Realme TV Specifications and price

As per a report from 91Mobiles, there is no information on the possible specifications and pricing of the Realme TV. The company is expected to take on its rival Xiaomi in this segment. As previously noted, Xiaomi currently holds an unchallenged position in the Smart TV market with multiple lineups. Realme is possibly hoping to duplicate its success from the smartphone market in the Smart TV market. It is likely that the company may emulate its smartphone strategy by launching multiple produce lineups at launch. The company has not announced anything at the time of writing so much of it is mere speculation.

Considering the Realme smartphone lineup, Realme TV could be closer to the Xiaomi Mi TV lineup in terms of specifications. The key differentiating factor is likely to be the software experience on the rumored Realme TV. Moving towards things that we already know, Realme XT 730G will be geared towards gaming. It will be a slightly upgraded version of the Realme XT currently available in the market. As noted in the past, the primary difference is likely to be the presence of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC.

The highlights of the Realme XT 730G include the rear quad camera along with a 64-megapixel primary sensor. In addition, the device will also come with a Super AMOLED display and an in-display fingerprint scanner. As seen in the XT, the XT 730G will also feature a 4,000mAh battery with a 30W VOOC fast charge. In the meantime, the company is all set to launch its Realme X2 Pro in the Chinese market.