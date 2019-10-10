comscore Realme TV to launch in India around December with XT 730G
News

Realme TV launching before the end of 2019

Smart TVs

The new information indicated that the company is expected to launch the device around December. It also revealed that Realme is likely to launch the device along with the launch of Realme XT 730G.

  • Published: October 10, 2019 9:17 AM IST
Realme CEO Madhav Sheth

Image credit: Realme YouTube

Smartphone maker Realme is likely to enter the Television market in India. The company is expected to launch its first Realme TV before the end of 2019 as per the latest report. The new information indicated that the company is expected to launch the device around December. It also revealed that Realme is likely to launch the device along with the launch of Realme XT 730G. The company already teased the launch of XT 730G at the Realme XT launch a couple of weeks back.

Realme TV Specifications and price

As per a report from 91Mobiles, there is no information on the possible specifications and pricing of the Realme TV. The company is expected to take on its rival Xiaomi in this segment. As previously noted, Xiaomi currently holds an unchallenged position in the Smart TV market with multiple lineups. Realme is possibly hoping to duplicate its success from the smartphone market in the Smart TV market. It is likely that the company may emulate its smartphone strategy by launching multiple produce lineups at launch. The company has not announced anything at the time of writing so much of it is mere speculation.

Considering the Realme smartphone lineup, Realme TV could be closer to the Xiaomi Mi TV lineup in terms of specifications. The key differentiating factor is likely to be the software experience on the rumored Realme TV. Moving towards things that we already know, Realme XT 730G will be geared towards gaming. It will be a slightly upgraded version of the Realme XT currently available in the market. As noted in the past, the primary difference is likely to be the presence of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC.

Realme XT 730G gaming smartphone announced; to launch in December in India

Also Read

Realme XT 730G gaming smartphone announced; to launch in December in India

The highlights of the Realme XT 730G include the rear quad camera along with a 64-megapixel primary sensor. In addition, the device will also come with a Super AMOLED display and an in-display fingerprint scanner. As seen in the XT, the XT 730G will also feature a 4,000mAh battery with a 30W VOOC fast charge. In the meantime, the company is all set to launch its Realme X2 Pro in the Chinese market.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: October 10, 2019 9:17 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Huawei to launch an all screen smartphone in Paris on October 17
News
Huawei to launch an all screen smartphone in Paris on October 17
Harman Kardon Citation Series home speakers India launch

News

Harman Kardon Citation Series home speakers India launch

Realme TV to launch in India around December

Smart TVs

Realme TV to launch in India around December

Amazon Alexa now supports multi-lingual mode

News

Amazon Alexa now supports multi-lingual mode

OnePlus 7T Pro launch event today: How to watch live stream

News

OnePlus 7T Pro launch event today: How to watch live stream

Most Popular

Xiaomi Redmi 8 First Impressions

Vivo NEX 3 Hands-on and First Impressions

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Review

Motorola One Macro First Impressions

Sony SRS-XB402M Smart Speaker Review

Huawei to launch an all screen smartphone in Paris on October 17

Harman Kardon Citation Series home speakers India launch

Amazon Alexa now supports multi-lingual mode

OnePlus 7T Pro launch event today: How to watch live stream

Realme X2 Pro teased with 135Hz touch sampling rate and 90Hz display

Data Security: A myth or reality?

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme TV to launch in India around December

Smart TVs

Realme TV to launch in India around December
Realme X2 Pro teased with 135Hz touch sampling rate and 90Hz display

News

Realme X2 Pro teased with 135Hz touch sampling rate and 90Hz display
New Realme X software update adds September security patch and more

News

New Realme X software update adds September security patch and more
Anker PowerCore Select 10,000mAh power bank launched in India

News

Anker PowerCore Select 10,000mAh power bank launched in India
Realme X2 Pro India launch in December, CEO Madhav Sheth confirms

News

Realme X2 Pro India launch in December, CEO Madhav Sheth confirms

हिंदी समाचार

Jio ने बंद की दूसरे नेटवर्क पर फ्री कॉलिंग सर्विस, प्रति मिनट कॉल पर देने होगा 6 पैसा चार्ज और बदले में मिलेगा डाटा

OnePlus 7T Pro आज होगा लॉन्च, ऐसे देखें लॉन्च इवेंट लाइव, कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Call of Duty: Mobile ने मचाई धूम, एक हफ्ते में पार किया 10 करोड़ डाउनलोड्स का आंकड़ा

BSNL के 429 रुपये के प्रीपेड प्लान पर मिलेगा 1.5GB एक्स्ट्रा डाटा, जानें डिटेल्स

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro 64MP क्वॉड-कैमरा के साथ 16 अक्टूबर को होगा लॉन्च, ये होंगी स्पेसिफिकेशंस

News

Huawei to launch an all screen smartphone in Paris on October 17
News
Huawei to launch an all screen smartphone in Paris on October 17
Harman Kardon Citation Series home speakers India launch

News

Harman Kardon Citation Series home speakers India launch
Amazon Alexa now supports multi-lingual mode

News

Amazon Alexa now supports multi-lingual mode
OnePlus 7T Pro launch event today: How to watch live stream

News

OnePlus 7T Pro launch event today: How to watch live stream
Realme X2 Pro teased with 135Hz touch sampling rate and 90Hz display

News

Realme X2 Pro teased with 135Hz touch sampling rate and 90Hz display