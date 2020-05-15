comscore Realme TV to feature 43-inch screen with Netflix support | BGR India
Realme TV retail packaging reveals 43-inch screen size along with Netflix support

Realme CEO, Madhav Sheth just confirmed that the company will launch Realme TV along with Realme Watch on May 25. Let’s check out the newly leaked information regarding the Realme TV here.

  Published: May 15, 2020 11:33 AM IST
Realme TV packaging with Netflix, Android TV, Google Assistant branding

Smartphone Realme is currently gearing up for the launch of its first Smart TV in the Indian market. The company has already teased the launch of the upcoming device in past product launches. In fact, the device recently received Android certification as part of the pre-launch preparations. It is likely that the company may launch the product along with Realme X3, and X3 Super Zoom. Realme CEO, Madhav Sheth just confirmed that the company will launch Realme TV along with Realme Watch on May 25. A report has just surfaced confirming some aspects of the upcoming product. Let’s check out the newly leaked information regarding the Realme TV. Also Read - Realme crosses 2.1 crore users milestone in India, 3.5 crore users worldwide

Realme TV retail packaging leaks some information; details

According to a report from MySmartPrice, first real-world images of the packaging for the upcoming smart TV have leaked online. Past reports have indicated that the product will come in 43-inch and 32-inch screen variants. The retail packaging in the new report confirmed that Realme TV will feature a 43-inch screen. It is likely that the company may launch other screen size variants along with the 43-inch. Beyond this, the packaging also confirmed that the product will come with Netflix app out of the box. The report also talks about the “Android TV” logo and Google Assistant branding on the packaging along with Netflix. This confirms the software side of the upcoming smart TV. Also Read - Realme X2 Pro ‘Long-term Beta’ program announced for Realme UI with Android 11 Early Access

The Realme TV has already received BIS and Bluetooth SIG certifications. BIS listing also revealed that Realme could launch the product in three different screen sizes with a 55-inch screen option. The inclusion of the Netflix app ensures that the product features all the essentials out of the box. Also Read - Realme Watch India launch official teaser out, coming soon

Realme to officially launch gaming phone and 7 more products on May 25

Realme to officially launch gaming phone and 7 more products on May 25

In addition to the usual features, the leaked images also revealed that the device is ready for the launch. We can see a sizable stock ready to ship for the upcoming product. This likely indicates that Realme is ready to take on Xiaomi and other players in the Smart TV segment.

  Published Date: May 15, 2020 11:33 AM IST

