Realme TV sale today at 12PM with offers: Check Price, features and more

Realme TV sale will take place on Flipkart and Realme's own website.

  • Updated: June 9, 2020 8:00 AM IST
Realme Smart TV is set to go on sale in India once again at 12 noon today. The sale will take place on Flipkart and Realme’s own website. It will see both the 32-inch and 43-inch models of the Realme TV  on both online portals. The smart TV competes with other players in the affordable smart TV market like the Xiaomi Mi TV series, iFFalcon, TCL, Thomoson and more. Also Read - Realme Xtra Days sale on Flipkart: Check out deals on Realme X2 Pro, Realme X and XT

Pricing and offers

The Realme TV 32-inch model will be available for Rs 12,999. The 43-inch full-HD TV will retail for Rs 21,999. Both these televisions come with 1+1 year of warranty (1 year on full TV and 1 extra year on panel). Realme is also offering 6 months of YouTube Premium on both smart TVs. Also Read - बजट गेमिंग स्मार्टफोन Realme Narzo 10 की सेल आज दोपहर 12 बजे Flipkart पर, जानें फीचर्स

Specifications and features

The Realme TV comes in two screen sizes of 32-inch and 43-inch diagonal display. The 32-inch television features HD ready (720p) panel with a 178-degree viewing angle. The 43-inch Realme TV, on the other hand, is a full-HD television. Both sport Chromecast built-in and HDR10 video decoding. It is the first TV in the segment to bring HLG which is another high-quality format for good picture quality. Also Read - Realme Watch की 15 हजार से ज्यादा यूनिट्स 2 मिनट में आउट ऑफ स्टॉक, अगली सेल 9 जून को

These televisions feature a MediaTek’s powerful quad-core 64-bit processor meant for smart TVs. The architecture is of an ARM Cortex A53 1.1GHz CPU along with Mali-470 MP3 GPU. As noted by the company, the smart TV RAM is clocked at 2133MHz, which faster than normal 1600MHz RAM used in other TVs. It gets 1GB RAM and 8GB onboard storage.

Watch: Realme TV launch: Top 5 features

The television offers 24W down-firing stereo speakers. This is a quad-speaker system of two sets of speakers located at the bottom of the TV panel. Each set accompanies one full-range speaker and one tweeter. Additionally, it uses the Dolby Audio MS12B solution for surround sound capabilities.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: June 9, 2020 8:00 AM IST
  • Updated Date: June 9, 2020 8:00 AM IST

