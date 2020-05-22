comscore Realme TV smart remote first look teased | BGR India
  • Home
  • Smart TVs
  • Realme TV smart remote first look teased, dedicated keys for Netflix and Amazon Prime Video
News

Realme TV smart remote first look teased, dedicated keys for Netflix and Amazon Prime Video

Smart TVs

Realme TV is already up for blind reservations (Blind Order) through Realme India official website.

  • Published: May 22, 2020 2:59 PM IST
realme-tv-smart-remote

Realme is teasing new information of the upcoming Realme TV on daily basis. The company has already started with ‘Blind Order’ reservation for the television that they are going to launch in India next week on May 25. Further adding to teaser list, the company CEO, Madhav Sheth, on Twitter posted two images of the Realme TV remote. Also Read - Realme Narzo 10A ट्रिपल बैक कैमरा, 5000mAh बैटरी के साथ Flipkart पर 12PM पर सेल के लिए आएगा

What can be seen in the image that Realme has opted for a small sleek remote design with dedicated Netflix and Amazon Prime Video keys on it. Most smart TV makers in the segment usually offer a standard remote with their TVs. But here the approach of Realme seems different. Also, while saying this, we are not sure if Realme will offer two remotes with the television. But for now, we at least have the first look of Realme Smart TV remote. Also Read - Realme TV 'Blind Order' sale with Rs 2,000 deposit amount is now Live ahead of the launch

For those who don’t know, the company has started taking blind reservations (Blind Order) for the Realme TV before the launch. You can reserve one for yourself through Realme India official website. These blind orders are for those who are planning to buy the television. Hence, the company is giving them a chance to reserve it with ‘Blind Order’ by paying deposit of Rs 2,000. The Realme Smart TV launch event live stream will take place on May 25 at 12:30PM. Also Read - Realme TV और Realme Watch इस तारीख को हो रहे भारत में लॉन्च

Realme TV

Keep in mind that once a deposit is paid, users will have to order the Realme TV between May 25 to May 31 by paying the due balance. For this, consumers have to go to my order and pay the remaining balance. Consumers who order blind will get a coupon of Rs 500 from Realme, which can be used till June 30. This coupon will be automatically added to the users’ account on June 1.

Watch Video: Top 5 apps providing free services during coronavirus pandemic

For those, who do not wish to buy Realme TV after the launch, they will still get the money refunded. They will need to raise a request from their “My Order” section before May 31. The deposit amount shall be refunded automatically within 5-7 working days.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: May 22, 2020 2:59 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Realme Buds Air Neo price listed by Flipkart ahead of launch
News
Realme Buds Air Neo price listed by Flipkart ahead of launch
Reliance Jio Platforms: US equity firm set to invest $1.5 billion

News

Reliance Jio Platforms: US equity firm set to invest $1.5 billion

Realme TV smart remote first look teased

Smart TVs

Realme TV smart remote first look teased

Realme Band to go on open sale from May 28

Wearables

Realme Band to go on open sale from May 28

WhatsApp gets QR code support for Android Beta

News

WhatsApp gets QR code support for Android Beta

Most Popular

Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Review

Realme Narzo 10 Review

Vivo V19 Review

Gears Tactics Review: Ideal way to expand a franchise

Realme 6 Pro Review

Realme Buds Air Neo price listed by Flipkart ahead of launch

Reliance Jio Platforms: US equity firm set to invest $1.5 billion

WhatsApp gets QR code support for Android Beta

Asus ROG Phone III spotted online ahead of launch

Xiaomi set to launch Redmi TWS earbuds, and IoT devices on May 26

Truecaller streamlines communication with redesign of the app

Top 5 Android launchers you should try

What is Jio Platforms?

5G: Indian consumers willing to pay 15 percent premium

WhatsApp in 2020: How social messaging app evolved amidst pandemic

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme Buds Air Neo price listed by Flipkart ahead of launch

News

Realme Buds Air Neo price listed by Flipkart ahead of launch
Realme TV smart remote first look teased

Smart TVs

Realme TV smart remote first look teased
Realme Band to go on open sale from May 28

Wearables

Realme Band to go on open sale from May 28
Best Phone Under 10000 in India in 2020

Top Products

Best Phone Under 10000 in India in 2020
Xiaomi set to launch Redmi TWS earbuds, and IoT devices on May 26

News

Xiaomi set to launch Redmi TWS earbuds, and IoT devices on May 26

हिंदी समाचार

Netflix ने इनएक्टिव मैंबर्स को लेकर उठाए ये कड़े कदम

इस फीचर के लॉन्च होने वाला पहला स्मार्टफोन होगा Redmi 10X

Facebook ने इंडियन यूजर्स के लिए लॉन्च किया खास फीचर, प्रोफाइल कर पाएंगे लॉक

WhatsApp Status पर जुड़ा यह फीचर आएगा वापस, जानिए क्या होगा असर

BSNL के 198 रुपये वाले प्लान में 54 दिनों तक डेली 2GB डाटा के साथ अब मिलेगी ये सर्विस फ्री

Latest Videos

How to get a free PC game every week

News

How to get a free PC game every week
Top 5 Android launchers you should try

Features

Top 5 Android launchers you should try
Realme Narzo 10 Review: Expanding options in the budget segment

Reviews

Realme Narzo 10 Review: Expanding options in the budget segment
Realme Narzo 10, Vivo V19, Poco F2 Pro, Huawei Freebuds 3 launch, Google's loss, GTA 5 free and more: Weekly Tech News Roundup

News

Realme Narzo 10, Vivo V19, Poco F2 Pro, Huawei Freebuds 3 launch, Google's loss, GTA 5 free and more: Weekly Tech News Roundup

News

Realme Buds Air Neo price listed by Flipkart ahead of launch
News
Realme Buds Air Neo price listed by Flipkart ahead of launch
Reliance Jio Platforms: US equity firm set to invest $1.5 billion

News

Reliance Jio Platforms: US equity firm set to invest $1.5 billion
WhatsApp gets QR code support for Android Beta

News

WhatsApp gets QR code support for Android Beta
Asus ROG Phone III spotted online ahead of launch

News

Asus ROG Phone III spotted online ahead of launch
Xiaomi set to launch Redmi TWS earbuds, and IoT devices on May 26

News

Xiaomi set to launch Redmi TWS earbuds, and IoT devices on May 26