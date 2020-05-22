Realme TV smart remote first look teased

Realme is teasing new information of the upcoming Realme TV on daily basis. The company has already started with ‘Blind Order’ reservation for the television that they are going to launch in India next week on May 25. Further adding to teaser list, the company CEO, Madhav Sheth, on Twitter posted two images of the Realme TV remote. Also Read - Realme Narzo 10A ट्रिपल बैक कैमरा, 5000mAh बैटरी के साथ Flipkart पर 12PM पर सेल के लिए आएगा

What can be seen in the image that Realme has opted for a small sleek remote design with dedicated Netflix and Amazon Prime Video keys on it. Most smart TV makers in the segment usually offer a standard remote with their TVs. But here the approach of Realme seems different. Also, while saying this, we are not sure if Realme will offer two remotes with the television. But for now, we at least have the first look of Realme Smart TV remote. Also Read - Realme TV 'Blind Order' sale with Rs 2,000 deposit amount is now Live ahead of the launch

For those who don’t know, the company has started taking blind reservations (Blind Order) for the Realme TV before the launch. You can reserve one for yourself through Realme India official website. These blind orders are for those who are planning to buy the television. Hence, the company is giving them a chance to reserve it with ‘Blind Order’ by paying deposit of Rs 2,000. The Realme Smart TV launch event live stream will take place on May 25 at 12:30PM. Also Read - Realme TV और Realme Watch इस तारीख को हो रहे भारत में लॉन्च

Keep in mind that once a deposit is paid, users will have to order the Realme TV between May 25 to May 31 by paying the due balance. For this, consumers have to go to my order and pay the remaining balance. Consumers who order blind will get a coupon of Rs 500 from Realme, which can be used till June 30. This coupon will be automatically added to the users’ account on June 1.

For those, who do not wish to buy Realme TV after the launch, they will still get the money refunded. They will need to raise a request from their “My Order” section before May 31. The deposit amount shall be refunded automatically within 5-7 working days.