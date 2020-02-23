Realme TV to launch in India in Q2 2020: Everything you need to know

Realme will launch its first-ever smart TV in the second quarter of 2020. This information comes from Realme India’s CEO Madhav Sheth, who recently appeared in a YouTube video. Apart from teasing the launch of the Realme TV, he also gave us a detailed look at the upcoming Realme fitness band. The company is expected to launch its smart TV in April this year.

While he didn’t reveal any features, Sheth did mention that the Android TV can be controlled via a Realme Link app. Once launched, the Realme TV would compete against Xiaomi, which already has several TV models in the country along with OnePlus.

Talking about the fitness band, it will reportedly go official on February 24. He confirmed that the Realme fitness band will offer a heart rate monitor, as well as an OLED screen. IANS reported that the fitness tracker will also have a built-in USB connector. It will be available in three colors, including Yellow and Black. The Realme fitness band will take on Xiaomi’s Mi Band series as well as Honor and Huawei’s own fitness trackers.

Meanwhile, the brand is also all set to launch its next smartphone – Realme X50 Pro 5G in India on February 24. The company’s CMO Xu Qi Chase recently confirmed that the X50 Pro 5G will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865. The 5G smartphone will be paired with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM. To recall, the Realme X50 5G was launched in China in January this year.

Realme X50 5G features a 6.57-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, 90.4 per cent screen-to-body ratio and 120Hz refresh rate. Additionally, the device will come with at least a variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

– With inputs from IANS