Realme TV goes on sale at 12PM today: Should you buy?

Realme TV with quad-core MediaTek processor goes on sale at 12PM today: Should you buy?

Realme TV is the first foray from the company in the smart TV segment. Realme claims to have sold more than 15,000 units of Realme TV in India during the first sale alone.

  • Published: June 16, 2020 10:00 AM IST
Realme TV, the first smart TV from Realme, will go on sale today at 12:00PM IST. The smart TV from the former sub-brand of Oppo will be available for purchase via Flipkart and Realme.com during the sale. Realme Smart TV comes in screen sizes of 32-inch and 43-inches and the company is already planning to introduce a 55-inch model as well. The company also claims to have sold more than 15,000 units of its smart TV during the first sale alone. Also Read - Realme Watch to go on sale today at 12PM: Check price in India, offers and more

Realme TV is being offered in two different screen sizes in India. The 32-inch model is available for Rs 12,999 while the 43-inch model is priced at Rs 21,999. They come only in one color option of black and have thin bezels around the panel. On Flipkart, you can get Google Nest Mini Charcoal for just Rs 1,999 once the TV is delivered. The e-commerce platform also offers a six months free trial of YouTube Premium with the purchase of a smart TV. Also Read - Realme 5 Pro update rolling out with June security patch and several new features

The same offers are not available on Realme‘s own website. You also get different bank offers when you purchase the Realme TV from Flipkart. The company says that there is one year warranty on the TV and two years warranty on the panel. The 32-inch model comes with an HD Ready display while the 43-inch model jumps to a Full HD panel. There is support for Chrome Boost Picture Engine for vivid color reproduction. Also Read - Realme plans 55-inch Realme TV after selling 15,000 units in less than 10 minutes during first sale

Both the Realme TVs are powered by a 64-bit quad-core MediaTek processor coupled with 1GB of RAM and 8GB internal storage. The TVs are certified Android TV with Google Assistant and Chromecast built-in. They also offer over 100,000 hours of unlimited content from various streaming platforms. The TVs also include 24W quad stereo speaker setup with Dolby Audio. The TVs also come with an all-in-one smart remote with dedicated buttons for Netflix, YouTube and Amazon Prime Video. They feature three HDMI ports, two USB ports, one AV port, one LAN port and WiFi, Bluetooth.

  • Published Date: June 16, 2020 10:00 AM IST

