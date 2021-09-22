Redmi has launched the latest generation smart TVs in India today in two sizes: 32-inch and 43-inch. One of the biggest highlights of the Redmi Smart TV series is the support for Google’s latest Android 11 operating system. Some of the other features include — built-in Chromecast, Google Assistant support, dual-band WiFi, 20W speakers, and Dolby Audio, among others. Also Read - 32-inch and 43-inch Redmi Smart TV India launch today: Expected features and price, how to watch livestream

Redmi Smart TV 32-inch has been launched at a price of Rs 15,999 while the 43-inch variant comes at Rs 25,999. The company has not announced the exact sale date, but it is said these models will be made available on the first day of Diwali with Mi and Amazon Great Indian Festival sales.

Additionally, Redmi has announced to offer special prices for both the TVs during the festive sales. Specific details are yet to be revealed.

Redmi Smart TV series specifications

Redmi Smart TV series is offered in two sizes: 32-inch and 43-inch. The 32-inch variant sports an HD-Ready display panel, while the more expensive 43-inch variant features a full HD display panel. The display comes with Vivid Picture Engine, which enhances the overall viewing experience, claims the brand.

Both the smart TV models feature HDMI, 3.5mm jack, USB, AV, Ethernet, and Antenna connectivity, and customisable picture controls. The new Redmi Smart TV series comes with support for 20W speakers, Dolby Audio and DTS Virtual: X for surround sound. Some of the other features of the newly launched Smart TVs include dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, auto low latency mode and more.

The Redmi Smart TVs run Google’s Android 11 operating system with the company’s own Patchwall UI 4 on top. Patchwall UI 4 comes bundled with IMDb integration, which allows users to check ratings of movies and shows directly from the content page. Now that’s something really interesting, isn’t it?