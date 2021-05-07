Redmi Smart TV Google Play Console listing reveal FHD display, MediaTek T31 SoC, 2GB RAM

Redmi seems to be prepping to expand its TV segment with a new FHD TV. As per a renowned tipster, a Redmi Smart TV with model number MiTV-M00Q3 has allegedly appeared on Google Play Console listing. Also Read - Redmi Smart TV Max with 98-inch 4K panel launched: Price, features

Tipster Mukul Sharma has shared details about a new Redmi TV via his Twitter handle that has appeared on Google Play Console listing under the codename ‘Tarzan.’ The listing spares some of the key specs of the upcoming Redmi Smart TV, for instance, a full-HD resolution panel with 1,920 x 1,080 pixels, a MediaTek T31 quad-core processor, Mali G52 GPU, and 2GB RAM. The device is seen running the Android 10 operating system.

Details regarding the screen size, ports, and pricing are not known yet. However, reports speculate that the upcoming Redmi Smart TV might be placed in the budget category considering its spec sheet. It is unclear whether Xiaomi’s sub-brand will bring this TV to the Indian market.

To recall, Redmi foraged in the Indian TV segment this March with three offerings– Redmi Smart TV X65, the Redmi Smart TV X55, and the Redmi Smart TV X50. The Redmi Smart TV X-series is priced at Rs 32,999 and goes all the way up to Rs 57,999 for the top model.

All the TVs have 4K HDR panels and support for the Dolby Vision and HDR10+ format. The Smart TV lineup runs Android TV 10 with the stock Android TV launcher and comes with Google Assistant voice command. A quad-core MediaTek processor lies under the hood which is paired with 2GB of RAM and 16GB native storage. There is Google Chromecast built-in as well. In addition, the Redmi Smart TV X-series support various sound formats including Dolby Audio, Dolby Atmos pass-through over eARC, and DTS Virtual:X. All the TV models come with Bluetooth v5.0 support and 3.5mm audio connectivity.