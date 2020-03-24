comscore Redmi Smart TV Max with 98-inch 4K panel launched: Price, features
Redmi Smart TV Max with 98-inch 4K panel launched: Price, features

The brand will be selling the Redmi Smart TV Max for RMB 19,999, which is around Rs 2,15,380 in India. It will be available for purchase via Xiaomi Mall and Xiaomi Home.

  • Updated: March 24, 2020 3:45 PM IST
Redmi smart TV Max

The Redmi K30 Pro has been launched in China. Alongside the smartphone, the company also launched a Redmi Smart TV Max in the country. The latest 98-inch Smart TV comes with a 4K panel. The brand will be selling the Redmi Smart TV Max for RMB 19,999, which is around Rs 2,15,380 in India. It will be available for purchase via Xiaomi Mall and Xiaomi Home.

The television will reportedly be released on April 9, 2020. The newly launched Redmi Smart TV Max ships with a custom 12nm processor. It is being offered with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage option. It runs on Patchwall OS based on Android TV. Connectivity options of the TV include three HDMI, two USB, AV Input, S/PDIF ports, Bluetooth 4.2 and WiFi 802.11ac.

The latest 98-inch 4K smart TV also offers support for Dolby sound and DTS-HD panoramic audio. It will take a total of 30 days to ship televisions to the consumers. powered by a 12nm quad-core 64-bit processor. It sports 85 percent NTSC alongside 192 dynamic backlight zones, MEMC motion compensation and more image quality tuning technology.

The company has asserted that it will offer a one-stop exclusive VIP delivery service to Redmi Smart TV Max buyers. This service includes pre-sales communication, site survey, and installation plans. This service also includes a special delivery car from the TV, and a professional team for the delivery and installation, Gizmochina reported. One will also be offered a professional customer care service.

A few weeks back, Samsung also launched a new smart TV, but it is available in India. Customers can get the smart TV via Flipkart. The latest 65-inch 4K smart TV from Samsung is listed on Flipkart with a “New launch” label. This Samsung TV comes with a price label of Rs 89,999 in India. It is worth noting that this 65-inch Samsung smart TV is not powered by Android and comes with a custom Tizen OS-based interface.

  • Published Date: March 24, 2020 3:41 PM IST
  • Updated Date: March 24, 2020 3:45 PM IST

