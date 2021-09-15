Redmi Smart TV series set to launch in India on September 22, key specs teased

Redmi, Xiaomi’s sub-brand is gearing up to launch its new Redmi Smart TV models in India on September 22. The company has sent a media invite to announce the launch of its new Android TV models. Redmi has even created a dedicated microsite where it has teased a few aspects of its upcoming product. Also Read - Redmi Note 10T 5G review: A decent perfomer, but better in-house alternatives available

Redmi Smart TV Series with Dolby Audio launch next week

Redmi Smart TV Series will be launched in two screen sizes- 32-inch and 43-inch in India on September 22. The Smart TV launch event will kick start at 12 PM IST. The Xiaomi sub-brand has shared a glimpse of the upcoming Smart TVs, continue reading to know more about the products. Also Read - Best gaming phones under Rs 20,000 in India in September 2021: Options from Redmi, Realme, Moto, more

Redmi Smart TV Series specs teased

Redmi has confirmed that the new Android Smart TV series will arrive in two screen sizes- 32-inch and 43-inch. The brand further revealed that two Smart TVs will come with 20W speaker setup with Dolby Audio support. As seen in the teaser image, new Redmi TVs will arrive with slim-bezel displays. The TV is confirmed to come with Vivid Engine Picture Engine, Xiaomi’s custom image processing technology to deliver an immersive viewing experience. Also Read - Top 5 smartphones with long lasting battery life under Rs 20,000 in India in September

The Redmi Smart TVs will run Android TV 11 right out of the box and come with the custom PatchWall 4 with IMDB. The Smart TVs will also have support for DTS Virtual: X for an immersive audio experience. Connectivity options would include- Bluetooth v5.0, dual-band Wi-Fi, and auto latency mode.

Reports speculate that the Redmi Smart TV 32-inch model might get HD resolution, while the 43-inch model is tipped to have a Full HD resolution panel. The variants could likely join the existing Redmi X-series that offer three different models- 50-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch for a price starting at Rs 38,999. The Redmi Smart TV X series came with Dolby Vision and HDR10+ formats for high dynamic range content, Android TV 10, with the stock Android TV launcher, and up to 16GB of storage. Reports suggest that the new Redmi Smart TVs could fall under Rs 30,000 for the standard model.