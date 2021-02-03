Redmi is soon expected to venture into the smart TV segment in India for the first time. After Xiaomi’s Mi TV series, we will now soon see the arrival of a Redmi TV in the country. To recall, Redmi TV already exists in China. Also Read - Top 64MP camera smartphones under Rs 15,000: Realme 7, Poco X2, Redmi Note 9 Pro

The Redmi smart TV has started featuring in the rumor mill and the latest information hints at a purported launch timeline. Here's what all we know.

Redmi TV India launch soon

According to known tipster Mukul Sharma, Redmi will launch its smart TV lineup in India as early as March this year. These smart TVs are speculated to offer competitive prices and will follow a similar pricing strategy that was adopted by the Mi TV series.

Thought that large TVs are expensive?

Redmi might finally launch smart TVs in India at competitive prices, as early as March Could it be the Redmi Smart TV X series TV, which launched in China last year? It was available in a 55" variant and a 65'' variant#Xiaomi #Redmi — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) February 2, 2021

While we don’t know which specific Redmi TV will make it to India, it is speculated that it could be the Redmi Smart TV X series. Having already been launched in China, the Redmi TV comes in three size variants: a 50-inch model, a 55-inch model, and a 65-inch model.

But, we don’t know how many variants the company will launch in India. There are chances that Redmi could launch an India-specific Redmi TV too.

Redmi TV Features, Specs, Price

Launched back in May last year, the Redmi TV X series comes in three sizes: 50-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch. The TVs feature a 4K Ultra HD display with a 97 percent screen-to-body-ratio and support NTSC 85 percent wide color gamut. There is also support for MEMC (Motion Estimation Motion Compensation) technology for smoother content on the TV.

The TVs are powered by a quad-core processor with a Mali-G51 GPU. They come equipped with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage.

Additionally, there is support for Dolby audio and DTS-HD audio system, quad 12.5W speakers with an 8-unit subwoofer, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and XiaoAI smart assistant. The Redmi TVs run Xiaomi’s PatchWall UI based on Android.

There is no word on the Redmi TV pricing in India. However, considering it starts at CNY 1,999 (around Rs 21,200), we can expect the Redmi smart TVs to fall under Rs 20,000 in the country, giving a tough competition to the Realme TV, the OnePlus TV, and even the Xiaomi Mi TV that starts at Rs 15,999.