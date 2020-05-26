Redmi Smart TV X Series launched in three screen sizes

Redmi Smart TV X Series has been officially unveiled in China. At the launch of Redmi 10X Series, the independent Chinese brand introduced its new smart TV series. The smart TV series comes in three different screen sizes and is priced under RMB 2,000 for the base 50-inch model. Since we are talking about the Redmi brand here, the idea is a smart TV lineup that offers premium features at an affordable price point. Also Read - RedmiBook 16 laptop launched alongside Redmi 10X series: Price, full specifications

Redmi Smart TV X Series: Price, Features

As mentioned earlier, the Redmi Smart TV X Series comes in three different screen sizes. The entry model here called Redmi Smart TV X50 comes with a 50-inch display and will be priced under RMB 1,999 (around Rs 21,200). The Redmi Smart TV X55 has a 55-inch panel and is priced at RMB 2,299 (around Rs 24,400). There is also a 65-inch variant called Redmi Smart TV X65 priced at RMB 3,299 (around Rs 35,000). Redmi has not revealed the price of the 50-inch model yet but the price of other two models look very much competitive.

In fact, Xiaomi is offering the 65-inch at a discounted price of RMB 2,999 (around Rs 31,800) during the initial pre-sale period. In terms of features, all the three models sport a 4K panel with 85 percent NTSC color gamut. They also have a 97 percent screen-to-body ratio and there is even a metal frame for improved build quality. As teased earlier, these TVs also come with MEMC (Motion Estimation Motion Compensation) support for smooth content playback.

The Redmi Smart TV X series comes with four 12.5W speakers and an 8-unit subwoofer setup for immersive audio experience. It supports popular sound technologies like Dolby Audio and DTS-HD. These smart TVs from Redmi come with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. Like other smart TVs from competitors, the Redmi Smart TV X series also comes with far-field microphones for voice control. Redmi is looking to compete with smart TVs from Xiaomi, Honor and others in its home market.