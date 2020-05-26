comscore Redmi Smart TV X Series launched in three screen sizes | BGR India
  • Home
  • Smart TVs
  • Redmi Smart TV X Series launched in three screen sizes and premium features: Check price
News

Redmi Smart TV X Series launched in three screen sizes and premium features: Check price

Smart TVs

With Redmi Smart TV X Series, Redmi is looking to compete with Xiaomi, Honor and others in the smart TV market.

  • Published: May 26, 2020 2:24 PM IST
Redmi X Series TV main

Photo: Weibo

Redmi Smart TV X Series has been officially unveiled in China. At the launch of Redmi 10X Series, the independent Chinese brand introduced its new smart TV series. The smart TV series comes in three different screen sizes and is priced under RMB 2,000 for the base 50-inch model. Since we are talking about the Redmi brand here, the idea is a smart TV lineup that offers premium features at an affordable price point. Also Read - RedmiBook 16 laptop launched alongside Redmi 10X series: Price, full specifications

Redmi Smart TV X Series: Price, Features

As mentioned earlier, the Redmi Smart TV X Series comes in three different screen sizes. The entry model here called Redmi Smart TV X50 comes with a 50-inch display and will be priced under RMB 1,999 (around Rs 21,200). The Redmi Smart TV X55 has a 55-inch panel and is priced at RMB 2,299 (around Rs 24,400). There is also a 65-inch variant called Redmi Smart TV X65 priced at RMB 3,299 (around Rs 35,000). Redmi has not revealed the price of the 50-inch model yet but the price of other two models look very much competitive. Also Read - Redmi 10X series launched with AMOLED display, 7nm 5G MediaTek chipset: Price, full specifications

In fact, Xiaomi is offering the 65-inch at a discounted price of RMB 2,999 (around Rs 31,800) during the initial pre-sale period. In terms of features, all the three models sport a 4K panel with 85 percent NTSC color gamut. They also have a 97 percent screen-to-body ratio and there is even a metal frame for improved build quality. As teased earlier, these TVs also come with MEMC (Motion Estimation Motion Compensation) support for smooth content playback. Also Read - Redmi Earbud S with 12 hours battery life launched in India: Amazon India sale date, price, features

Realme Smart TVs launched in India for starting Rs 12,999: Everything you need to know

Also Read

Realme Smart TVs launched in India for starting Rs 12,999: Everything you need to know

The Redmi Smart TV X series comes with four 12.5W speakers and an 8-unit subwoofer setup for immersive audio experience. It supports popular sound technologies like Dolby Audio and DTS-HD. These smart TVs from Redmi come with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. Like other smart TVs from competitors, the Redmi Smart TV X series also comes with far-field microphones for voice control. Redmi is looking to compete with smart TVs from Xiaomi, Honor and others in its home market.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: May 26, 2020 2:24 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Sony Xperia 1 II finally gets a price tag, and it's a lot
News
Sony Xperia 1 II finally gets a price tag, and it's a lot
Samsung Galaxy M01, Galaxy M11 to launch in June

News

Samsung Galaxy M01, Galaxy M11 to launch in June

Redmi Smart TV X Series launched in three screen data-lazy-sizes

Smart TVs

Redmi Smart TV X Series launched in three screen sizes

RedmiBook 16 laptop launched: Price, specifications

Laptops

RedmiBook 16 laptop launched: Price, specifications

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 live photos reveal design

Wearables

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 live photos reveal design

Most Popular

Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Review

Realme Narzo 10 Review

Vivo V19 Review

Gears Tactics Review: Ideal way to expand a franchise

Realme 6 Pro Review

Redmi to launch an entry-level 5G smartphone under $150

Sony Xperia 1 II finally gets a price tag, and it's a lot

Samsung Galaxy M01, Galaxy M11 to launch in June

Redmi 1A Display with 23.8-inch display teased

OnePlus 5, 5T, 6, 6T get new Open Beta updates

What is Jio Platforms?

Truecaller streamlines communication with redesign of the app

Top 5 Android launchers you should try

5G: Indian consumers willing to pay 15 percent premium

WhatsApp in 2020: How social messaging app evolved amidst pandemic

Related Topics

Related Stories

Redmi to launch an entry-level 5G smartphone under $150

News

Redmi to launch an entry-level 5G smartphone under $150
Redmi Smart TV X Series launched in three screen data-lazy-sizes

Smart TVs

Redmi Smart TV X Series launched in three screen sizes
RedmiBook 16 laptop launched: Price, specifications

Laptops

RedmiBook 16 laptop launched: Price, specifications
Redmi 1A Display with 23.8-inch display teased

News

Redmi 1A Display with 23.8-inch display teased
Redmi 10X series launched: Check price and specifications

News

Redmi 10X series launched: Check price and specifications

हिंदी समाचार

RedmiBook 16 लैपटॉप के साथ Redmi 10X सीरीज लॉन्च , जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

TikTok की गिरती रेटिंग सुधराने के लिए Google ने की ये हरकत, पकड़ी गई चोरी

Huawei Enjoy Z 5G स्मार्टफोन 48MP ट्रिपल बैक कैमरा के साथ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत, स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Redmi 10X, RedmiBook 16, Redmi X TV आज होंगे लॉन्च, ऐसे देखें लाइव स्ट्रीमिंग और जानें खूबियां

Redmi Note 9 Pro स्मार्टफोन 48MP कैमरा के साथ दोपहर 12 बजे Amazon पर सेल के लिए आएगा, जानें कीमत

Latest Videos

MIUI 12, GTA V, OnePlus, Realme X3 SuperZoom: Weekly News Roundup - May 22

News

MIUI 12, GTA V, OnePlus, Realme X3 SuperZoom: Weekly News Roundup - May 22
How to get a free PC game every week

News

How to get a free PC game every week
Top 5 Android launchers you should try

Features

Top 5 Android launchers you should try
Realme Narzo 10 Review: Expanding options in the budget segment

Reviews

Realme Narzo 10 Review: Expanding options in the budget segment

News

Redmi to launch an entry-level 5G smartphone under $150
News
Redmi to launch an entry-level 5G smartphone under $150
Sony Xperia 1 II finally gets a price tag, and it's a lot

News

Sony Xperia 1 II finally gets a price tag, and it's a lot
Samsung Galaxy M01, Galaxy M11 to launch in June

News

Samsung Galaxy M01, Galaxy M11 to launch in June
Redmi 1A Display with 23.8-inch display teased

News

Redmi 1A Display with 23.8-inch display teased
OnePlus 5, 5T, 6, 6T get new Open Beta updates

News

OnePlus 5, 5T, 6, 6T get new Open Beta updates