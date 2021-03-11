Redmi TV with massive screen teased on Amazon India ahead of official launch

Xiaomi’s Mi TVs are among the top-selling smartTVs in India. The brand achieved the position within just a few years of entering the country, which is commendable. The Chinese tech company plans to bring more smart TV models but this time it will be under the Redmi branding. In fact, this is the very first time that Chinese tech giant is gearing up to bring the first ever Redmi smart TV in India on March 17. The upcoming Redmi TV has now been teased on e-commerce platform Amazon and also on mi.com. Also Read - Redmi smart TV India launch on March 17; could be the Redmi Max smart TV 86-inch

Going by the official teaser, the smart TV will sport an XL display. The screen size hasn’t been confirmed yet but rumours suggest it could be the Redmi Max 86-inch, which launched in China recently. If rumours turn out to be true, the price of the Redmi Max 86-inch could be at par with the China pricing. In China, the Redmi Max 86-inch TV is available in a sole black colour option at a price tag of CNY 7,999, which approximately comes around Rs. 91,000. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 first impressions: Good looks in a compact form factor

Redmi TV teased on Amazon India

Coming back to the Amazon teaser, it reveals that the upcoming Redmi smart TV will offer a stunning visual and smarter experience. The smart TV will definitely run on Xiaomi’s own custom skin designed for TVs, PatchWall, to offer content customised on the basis of users. Also Read - Redmi TVs coming to India soon, Xiaomi MD officially teases

The teaser also reveals that the upcoming Redmi TV will also not compromise on the audio experience, which is one of the biggest aspects one considers before purchasing a brand new smart TV. In addition, the brand promises to offer a smooth and efficient experience, however, it hasn’t confirmed which chipset it will be powered with.

Made in India smart TV

Similar to all Mi TVs, the upcoming Redmi smart TV will also be manufactured locally in India and that we believe will help the brand level the pricing.

Time and again, the brand has clarified that it encourages the government’s make in India initiative and manufactures almost all products offered to Indian consumers in the country. This helps the brand skip import duties and price its products so aggressively in the country.