Redmi TV X series launches in India: Price, specifications, sale date, etc

The Redmi TV X series is official in India and there are three variants coming to the market initially. Byers can choose between three sizes – 50-inch, 55-inch and 65-inch models. Similar to the Mi TV models, the Redmi TV X series starts at Rs 32,999 for the X50 50-inch variant. The X55 55-inch variant will set you back by Rs 38,999 whereas the X65 65-inch TV costs Rs 57,999. All the models will be up for sale starting March 26 at 12 noon across online and offline channels.

All the variants of the Redmi TV X series come with a 4K panel and have support for Dolby Vision format, HDR 10+, a 30W speaker system, and Xiaomi's PatchWall interface on top of Android TV OS. As part of the launch offers, Redmi is offering some benefits for customers. There's a discount of Rs 2,000 with ICICI Bank Credit Cards and EMI transactions. You can save up to Rs 1,700 on subscription offers from Zee5, Aha, Hungama Play, and Hoichoi.

Redmi TV X series specifications

The first three models in the Redmi TV X series only differ in size but have almost identical basic specifications. Hence, whether you are going for the 50-inch model or the larger 65-inch models, you will get to experience a 4K panel that gets support for Dolby Vision content as well as HDR 10+. Xiaomi's Reality Flow and Vivid Picture Engine also make it to the Redmi TV X series models. Do note that Redmi TV X series doesn't lose the bezels yet.

When it comes to the audio output, all the models have a rated output of 30W. The TVs support DTX Virtual-X, DTS-HD, and Dolby Audio formats. Additionally, the TV also supports Dolby Atmos Pass through via the eARC.

Those concerned about the connectivity options should be happy to see three HDMI 2.1 ports, with one of them supporting eARC. There are two USB-A ports, an Optical port, a 3.5mm AUX port, an Ethernet port, and AV output. Wireless connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity.

Xiaomi is also baking the PatchWall experience into these Redmi TV X series, which is based on Android 10 OS. Apart from the usual Google goodies, Xiaomi has also baked the Mi Home app into the system, which allows users to control all Xiaomi smart home gadgets.