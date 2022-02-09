Redmi has unveiled one of the much-anticipated smart TV today – Redmi TV X43 alongside Redmi Note 11S and Redmi Smart Band Pro. The tech giant launched the Redmi TV X43 in an online event via its YouTube channel. Also Read - Redmi Note 11 series, Smart Band Pro, Smart TV to launch today at 12 pm: How to watch it live, what to expect

Price

The Redmi TV X43 is priced at Rs 28,999 and the first sale will start on February 16 at 12pm. The smart TV will be available at Mi Home, Amazon. in, and all retail stores. Additionally, you will get Rs 1500 instant discount on Kotak bank credit and debit cards. Also Read - Top smart TV deals on Amazon Republic Day sale: Check discounted price, features

In terms of availability, the Redmi Smart TV X43 will be available on Mi.com and Mi Stores in addition to Amazon across the country. Also Read - Top 5 55-inch smart TVs under Rs 50,000 to buy this November

Specifications

The latest addition to the company’s X-series smart TVs, the X43 is powered by Android TV 10 with a 64-bit Quad-core A55 CPU along with Mali G52 MP2. It comes with 2GB RAM 16GB Storage. Additionally, the tech giant has also given an Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), Google Assistant, and built-in Chromecast. It also comes with Mi Home App.

The Redmi Smart TV X series consists of three smart TVs – Redmi Smart TV X65, X55, and X50. Apart from this, the Smart TV is equipped with a 30W speaker set up just like the Smart TV X65, X55, and X50.

Additionally, the TV also offers support for Dolby Audio for an immersive cinematic audio experience at home. The Smart TV X43 uses Xiaomi’s in-house PatchWall 4 UI based on Android. The Patchwall features IMDb integration, New Universal Search, Kids Mode with Parental Lock, Language Universe, and Smart Recommendations. In addition, the company has given User Centre, Free LIVE channels, and 30+ content partners in 15+ language

The old model of Redmi’s X series i.e., Redmi Smart TV X55 was given a quad-core MediaTek processor with 2GB RAM and Mali G52 GPU. Redmi Smart TV 43 is already in the Indian market, but it has a Full HD Plus display, while the Redmi Smart TV X43 TV comes with a 4K display. Redmi TV X43 supports 4K HDR and Dolby Vision.

Along with TV, there is also an option to control smart devices like smart bulbs, Mi Air Purifier. For connectivity, the smart TV has Bluetooth 5.0, Dual Band WiFi, HDMI 2.1 x 3, USB x 2, Ethernet port x 1, AV input, and 1 x eARC.

The accessibility settings include Quick Wake Feature, Long press PatchWall Key, and Double Click, volume Down button.