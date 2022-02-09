comscore Redmi TV X43 launched in India with Dolby audio and PatchWall UI at Rs 28,999: Check availability, specifications
  • Home
  • Smart TVs
  • Redmi TV X43 launched in India with Dolby audio and PatchWall UI at Rs 28,999
News

Redmi TV X43 launched in India with Dolby audio and PatchWall UI at Rs 28,999

Smart TVs

The Smart TV X43 uses Xiaomi's in-house PatchWall 4 UI based on Android. The Patchwall features IMDb integration, New Universal Search, Kids Mode with Parental Lock, Language Universe, and Smart Recommendations.

redmi smart tv x43 1

Redmi has unveiled one of the much-anticipated smart TV today – Redmi TV X43 alongside Redmi Note 11S and Redmi Smart Band Pro. The tech giant launched the Redmi TV X43 in an online event via its YouTube channel. Also Read - Redmi Note 11 series, Smart Band Pro, Smart TV to launch today at 12 pm: How to watch it live, what to expect

Price

The Redmi TV X43 is priced at Rs 28,999 and the first sale will start on February 16 at 12pm. The smart TV will be available at Mi Home, Amazon. in, and all retail stores. Additionally, you will get Rs 1500 instant discount on Kotak bank credit and debit cards. Also Read - Top smart TV deals on Amazon Republic Day sale: Check discounted price, features

In terms of availability, the Redmi Smart TV X43 will be available on Mi.com and Mi Stores in addition to Amazon across the country. Also Read - Top 5 55-inch smart TVs under Rs 50,000 to buy this November

Specifications

The latest addition to the company’s X-series smart TVs, the X43 is powered by Android TV 10 with a 64-bit Quad-core A55 CPU along with Mali G52 MP2. It comes with 2GB RAM 16GB Storage. Additionally, the tech giant has also given an Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), Google Assistant, and built-in Chromecast. It also comes with Mi Home App.

The Redmi Smart TV X series consists of three smart TVs – Redmi Smart TV X65, X55, and X50. Apart from this, the Smart TV is equipped with a 30W speaker set up just like the Smart TV X65, X55, and X50.

Additionally, the TV also offers support for Dolby Audio for an immersive cinematic audio experience at home. The Smart TV X43 uses Xiaomi’s in-house PatchWall 4 UI based on Android. The Patchwall features IMDb integration, New Universal Search, Kids Mode with Parental Lock, Language Universe, and Smart Recommendations. In addition, the company has given User Centre, Free LIVE channels, and 30+ content partners in 15+ language

The old model of Redmi’s X series i.e., Redmi Smart TV X55 was given a quad-core MediaTek processor with 2GB RAM and Mali G52 GPU. Redmi Smart TV 43 is already in the Indian market, but it has a Full HD Plus display, while the Redmi Smart TV X43 TV comes with a 4K display. Redmi TV X43 supports 4K HDR and Dolby Vision.

Along with TV, there is also an option to control smart devices like smart bulbs, Mi Air Purifier. For connectivity, the smart TV has Bluetooth 5.0, Dual Band WiFi, HDMI 2.1 x 3, USB x 2, Ethernet port x 1, AV input, and 1 x eARC.

The accessibility settings include Quick Wake Feature, Long press PatchWall Key, and Double Click, volume Down button.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: February 9, 2022 12:51 PM IST
  • Updated Date: February 9, 2022 1:56 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Redmi TV X43 launched in India with Dolby audio and PatchWall UI at Rs 28,999: Check price, availability, specifications
Smart TVs
Redmi TV X43 launched in India with Dolby audio and PatchWall UI at Rs 28,999: Check price, availability, specifications
BGMI 1.8.5 update release soon: New character, map, features, more details

Gaming

BGMI 1.8.5 update release soon: New character, map, features, more details

Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11s launched in India

Mobiles

Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11s launched in India

Redmi Smart Band Pro with hear rate monitor launched in India

Wearables

Redmi Smart Band Pro with hear rate monitor launched in India

Made in India Jio browser gets new secure mode feature to ensure online privacy: Here s how to enable it

Telecom

Made in India Jio browser gets new secure mode feature to ensure online privacy: Here s how to enable it

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Do you want India s money to go to China? Govt responds to Tesla s demands

Redmi TV X43 launched in India with Dolby audio and PatchWall UI at Rs 28,999: Check price, availability, specifications

Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11s launched in India

Made in India Jio browser gets new secure mode feature to ensure online privacy: Here s how to enable it

OnePlus Pad tablet likely to launch with Android 12L OS: Here s what we know so far

Top Alexa, Google Assistant tricks to make work from easier

Visiting India s largest electric car charging hub

moto G71 5G Know its Pros and Cons

Netflix tips and tricks to master your binge-watch experience

Mobile phones will not get cheaper despite concessions from govt: Experts

Related Topics

Related Stories

Redmi TV X43 launched in India with Dolby audio and PatchWall UI at Rs 28,999: Check price, availability, specifications

Smart TVs

Redmi TV X43 launched in India with Dolby audio and PatchWall UI at Rs 28,999: Check price, availability, specifications
Redmi Note 11 series, Smart TV X43, Smart Band Pro to launch today: How to watch it live

News

Redmi Note 11 series, Smart TV X43, Smart Band Pro to launch today: How to watch it live
Redmi Smart TV 32-inch, 43-inch with Android 11 launched in India, price starts at Rs 15,999

Smart TVs

Redmi Smart TV 32-inch, 43-inch with Android 11 launched in India, price starts at Rs 15,999
Redmi Smart TV 32-inch and 43-inch set to launch in India today: How to watch livestream

News

Redmi Smart TV 32-inch and 43-inch set to launch in India today: How to watch livestream
Redmi Smart TV series set to launch in India on September 22, key specs teased

Smart TVs

Redmi Smart TV series set to launch in India on September 22, key specs teased

हिंदी समाचार

Redmi Smart Band Pro भारत में लॉन्च, 14 दिन की बैटरी लाइफ के साथ मिल रहे कई दमदार स्पेसिफिकेशन

Redmi Note 11 सीरीज हुई भारत में लॉन्च, जानें कीमत, स्पेसिफिकेशन्स और बाकी सब कुछ

रेडमी लाई जबरदस्त स्मार्ट टीवी, 4K Dolby Vision HDR डिस्प्ले को करता है सपोर्ट

Vivo T1 5G Launch in India: वीवो टी1 स्मार्टफोन भारत में लॉन्च, इसमें है 50MP कैमरा और 5000mAh की बैटरी

BGMI पर चढ़ेगा Jujutsu Kaisen का रंग, साथ में आएगा नया Santorini मैप

Latest Videos

Oppo Reno 7 Pro Unboxing: AMOLED display, flagship camera sensors, 65W fast charging and lot more

Hands On

Oppo Reno 7 Pro Unboxing: AMOLED display, flagship camera sensors, 65W fast charging and lot more
WhatsApp Banned Over 2MN Indian Accounts in December 2021 | BGR India

News

WhatsApp Banned Over 2MN Indian Accounts in December 2021 | BGR India
moto G71 5G | Know it's Pros and Cons | BGR India

Features

moto G71 5G | Know it's Pros and Cons | BGR India
Lenovo Legion Y90 to be Launched as world's first phone with 22GB RAM

News

Lenovo Legion Y90 to be Launched as world's first phone with 22GB RAM

News

Do you want India s money to go to China? Govt responds to Tesla s demands
Electric Vehicle
Do you want India s money to go to China? Govt responds to Tesla s demands
Redmi TV X43 launched in India with Dolby audio and PatchWall UI at Rs 28,999: Check price, availability, specifications

Smart TVs

Redmi TV X43 launched in India with Dolby audio and PatchWall UI at Rs 28,999: Check price, availability, specifications
Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11s launched in India

Mobiles

Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11s launched in India
Made in India Jio browser gets new secure mode feature to ensure online privacy: Here s how to enable it

Telecom

Made in India Jio browser gets new secure mode feature to ensure online privacy: Here s how to enable it
OnePlus Pad tablet likely to launch with Android 12L OS: Here s what we know so far

News

OnePlus Pad tablet likely to launch with Android 12L OS: Here s what we know so far

new arrivals in india

Y33T
Y33T

18,990

V25 5G
V25 5G

27,990

Y10
Y10

12,490

Galaxy S21 FE 256GB
Galaxy S21 FE 256GB

58,999

Galaxy M53 5G
Galaxy M53 5G

24,999

Mi 11i 8GB RAM
Mi 11i 8GB RAM

26,999

11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM
11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM

28,999

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G
Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G

16,990

Best Sellers