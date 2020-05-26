Redmi X Series TV teaser confirms four 12.5W speakers

Redmi is set to make a big product announcement at an event in China today. The former sub-brand of Xiaomi is expected to launch the Redmi X Series TV, RedmiBook 16 and Redmi 10X smartphone at the event. While we have seen leaks around RedmiBook 16 and Redmi 10X, the company is teasing key features of Redmi X Series TV just hours ahead of the launch. With the Redmi X Series TV, it seems the company is setting focus on audio performance. Also Read - RedmiBook laptop to launch with 65W charging adaptor on May 26

Redmi X Series TV will launch today

We already know that Redmi X Series TV will come with support for 85 percent of NTSC color gamut. It is also confirmed to support MEMC (Motion Estimation, Motion Compensation) feature usually seen on premium smart TVs. OnePlus recently added the feature to its flagship OnePlus 8 Pro as well. In a new teaser, Redmi is sharing more details about the audio system of the upcoming smart TV lineup. In the past, we have seen smart TV brands compromise on audio performance to sell accessories like soundbars. Also Read - Redmi K30i 5G launched with Snapdragon 765G SoC, 30W charging: Price, full specifications

However, Redmi does not seem to be taking that route with its new smart TV series. The teaser reveals that the new smart TV series will come with four 12.5W speakers along with an 8-unit subwoofer. In the teaser posted on Weibo, Redmi is promising audio performance similar to that offered in theaters. While that might sound like a tall claim, the setup feels impressive nonetheless. It will certainly be louder than dual 10W speakers found on most smart TVs available in the market. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi TV Soundbar launched; features Bluetooth 5.0, and 30W speakers

The new smart TV series is expected to come in three screen sizes – 50-inch, 55-inch and 65-inch. These TVs will come with thin bezel designs like premium Mi TV available in the market. The teasers posted by the company so far hint at superior design, picture quality and sound experience in a smart TV package. With Realme having entered the smart TV space, Redmi will need a well priced device to entice the market. With Redmi X Series TV, the company might have one such product.