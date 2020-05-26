comscore Redmi X Series TV teaser confirms four 12.5W speakers | BGR India
  • Home
  • Smart TVs
  • Redmi X Series TV teaser confirms four 12.5W speakers, MEMC support hours ahead of launch
News

Redmi X Series TV teaser confirms four 12.5W speakers, MEMC support hours ahead of launch

Smart TVs

With Redmi X Series TV, Redmi is focusing on superior design, picture quality and sound experience.

  • Published: May 26, 2020 8:51 AM IST
Redmi X Series TV main

Photo: Weibo

Redmi is set to make a big product announcement at an event in China today. The former sub-brand of Xiaomi is expected to launch the Redmi X Series TV, RedmiBook 16 and Redmi 10X smartphone at the event. While we have seen leaks around RedmiBook 16 and Redmi 10X, the company is teasing key features of Redmi X Series TV just hours ahead of the launch. With the Redmi X Series TV, it seems the company is setting focus on audio performance. Also Read - RedmiBook laptop to launch with 65W charging adaptor on May 26

Redmi X Series TV will launch today

We already know that Redmi X Series TV will come with support for 85 percent of NTSC color gamut. It is also confirmed to support MEMC (Motion Estimation, Motion Compensation) feature usually seen on premium smart TVs. OnePlus recently added the feature to its flagship OnePlus 8 Pro as well. In a new teaser, Redmi is sharing more details about the audio system of the upcoming smart TV lineup. In the past, we have seen smart TV brands compromise on audio performance to sell accessories like soundbars. Also Read - Redmi K30i 5G launched with Snapdragon 765G SoC, 30W charging: Price, full specifications

However, Redmi does not seem to be taking that route with its new smart TV series. The teaser reveals that the new smart TV series will come with four 12.5W speakers along with an 8-unit subwoofer. In the teaser posted on Weibo, Redmi is promising audio performance similar to that offered in theaters. While that might sound like a tall claim, the setup feels impressive nonetheless. It will certainly be louder than dual 10W speakers found on most smart TVs available in the market. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi TV Soundbar launched; features Bluetooth 5.0, and 30W speakers

Photo: Weibo

The new smart TV series is expected to come in three screen sizes – 50-inch, 55-inch and 65-inch. These TVs will come with thin bezel designs like premium Mi TV available in the market. The teasers posted by the company so far hint at superior design, picture quality and sound experience in a smart TV package. With Realme having entered the smart TV space, Redmi will need a well priced device to entice the market. With Redmi X Series TV, the company might have one such product.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: May 26, 2020 8:51 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Redmi 10X, RedmiBook 16, Redmi X TV launch today
News
Redmi 10X, RedmiBook 16, Redmi X TV launch today
Redmi X Series TV teaser confirms four 12.5W speakers

Smart TVs

Redmi X Series TV teaser confirms four 12.5W speakers

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite goes on sale in China

News

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite goes on sale in China

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Android 10 One UI 2.1 update rolling out in India

News

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Android 10 One UI 2.1 update rolling out in India

RedmiBook laptop to launch with 65W charging adaptor on May 26

Laptops

RedmiBook laptop to launch with 65W charging adaptor on May 26

Most Popular

Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Review

Realme Narzo 10 Review

Vivo V19 Review

Gears Tactics Review: Ideal way to expand a franchise

Realme 6 Pro Review

Redmi 10X, RedmiBook 16, Redmi X TV launch today

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite goes on sale in China

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Android 10 One UI 2.1 update rolling out in India

Xiaomi crowdfunds a new alarm system for doors and windows

Huawei Mate 40 now tipped to use 5nm Kirin 1000 processor

What is Jio Platforms?

Truecaller streamlines communication with redesign of the app

Top 5 Android launchers you should try

5G: Indian consumers willing to pay 15 percent premium

WhatsApp in 2020: How social messaging app evolved amidst pandemic

Related Topics

Related Stories

Redmi 10X, RedmiBook 16, Redmi X TV launch today

News

Redmi 10X, RedmiBook 16, Redmi X TV launch today
Redmi X Series TV teaser confirms four 12.5W speakers

Smart TVs

Redmi X Series TV teaser confirms four 12.5W speakers
RedmiBook laptop to launch with 65W charging adaptor on May 26

Laptops

RedmiBook laptop to launch with 65W charging adaptor on May 26
Xiaomi crowdfunds a new alarm system for doors and windows

News

Xiaomi crowdfunds a new alarm system for doors and windows
Realme Power Bank 2 launched in India: Price, Features

News

Realme Power Bank 2 launched in India: Price, Features

हिंदी समाचार

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro की सेल आज, एयरटेल यूजर्स को मिल रहा है ये खास ऑफर

Samsung Galaxy A31 स्मार्टफोन भारत में 4 जून को होगा लॉन्च, ये होंगी खूबियां

Nokia 8.3 5G का ऑफिशियल प्रोमो वीडियो ने दिए जल्द लॉन्च का हिंट, ये होंगी खूबियां

Realme Power Bank 2 पावर बैंक 999 रुपये में हुआ लॉन्च, जानें फीचर्स

Realme X50 Pro Player Edition स्मार्टफोन Snapdragon 865 और 65W चार्जिंग के साथ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

Latest Videos

MIUI 12, GTA V, OnePlus, Realme X3 SuperZoom: Weekly News Roundup - May 22

News

MIUI 12, GTA V, OnePlus, Realme X3 SuperZoom: Weekly News Roundup - May 22
How to get a free PC game every week

News

How to get a free PC game every week
Top 5 Android launchers you should try

Features

Top 5 Android launchers you should try
Realme Narzo 10 Review: Expanding options in the budget segment

Reviews

Realme Narzo 10 Review: Expanding options in the budget segment

News

Redmi 10X, RedmiBook 16, Redmi X TV launch today
News
Redmi 10X, RedmiBook 16, Redmi X TV launch today
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite goes on sale in China

News

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite goes on sale in China
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Android 10 One UI 2.1 update rolling out in India

News

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Android 10 One UI 2.1 update rolling out in India
Xiaomi crowdfunds a new alarm system for doors and windows

News

Xiaomi crowdfunds a new alarm system for doors and windows
Huawei Mate 40 now tipped to use 5nm Kirin 1000 processor

News

Huawei Mate 40 now tipped to use 5nm Kirin 1000 processor