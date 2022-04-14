comscore OnePlus partners with JioPages for enhanced, ad-free browsing on TVs
News

Reliance Jio’s JioPages web browser arrives on OnePlus TVs

Smart TVs

Equipped with two new features of VPN and Secure Mode, the latest version of the JioPages will enable OnePlus TV users unfettered access to global content along with a built-in safety mechanism.

oneplus tv

OnePlus partners with JioPages for enhanced, ad-free browsing on TVs

OnePlus has announced a partnership with JioPages to offer a faster, ad-free, and feature-rich browser experience to OnePlus TV users. JioPages will provide an enhanced browsing experience to OnePlus TV users via a faster Chromium engine migration that catches up with new web trends and keeps the browsing experience secure. Also Read - OnePlus 10R teaser surfaces on Amazon India; hints at triple rear camera setup

With this partnership, OnePlus aims to provide a faster web page rendering experience along with consistent desktop-like experience, smoother mouse navigation and voice search on its TV screens. Also Read - Amazon Fab Phones Fest sale: Discounts on iPhone 12, OnePlus Nord 2, Redmi Note 11

Equipped with two new features of VPN and Secure Mode, the latest version of the JioPages will enable OnePlus TV users unfettered access to global content. While the VPN support will provide On the other hand, the built-in safety mechanism — ‘Secure Mode’ — will ensure zero third-party tracking and any unnecessary browser ads. Additionally, support for regional languages will enable users to navigate the app in Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, and Gujarati among others. Also Read - OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G, Nord Buds launch date confirmed: Check details

In addition, OnePlus TV users can browse through the top sites of various categories in one click and add their favourite websites as Quicklinks on the home screen. With Quicklinks, a wide variety of Jio-specific content such as JioMart, JioCinema, JioSaavn would be just a click away. OnePlus users will also have access to a selection of curated videos across a variety of categories with personalised recommendations.

OnePlus TV users can select from three browsing modes, namely the Standard Mode, Private Mode, and a new student-friendly “Study Mode”, which provides a class-wise curation of educational content along with subject-wise channel suggestions.

It is worth noting that OnePlus witnessed over 300% YoY growth from 2020 to 2021, emerging among the top five leading smart TV brands in Q4 2021 in India market as per Counterpoint Research report.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: April 14, 2022 3:39 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Kia EV9 to arrive in the US next year
automobile
Kia EV9 to arrive in the US next year
How to stop location tracking on Android

How To

How to stop location tracking on Android

OnePlus partners with JioPages for enhanced, ad-free browsing on TVs

Smart TVs

OnePlus partners with JioPages for enhanced, ad-free browsing on TVs

Electric scooters catching fire: How to keep your EV battery safe

How To

Electric scooters catching fire: How to keep your EV battery safe

iQOO Neo 6 has been launched with flagship features

Mobiles

iQOO Neo 6 has been launched with flagship features

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Kia EV9 to arrive in the US next year

OnePlus partners with JioPages for enhanced, ad-free browsing on TVs

iQOO Neo 6 has been launched with flagship features

Honda reveals new electric hybrid City e:HEV with 26.5 km/l mileage

Niantic s new AR game Peridot will let you play with virtual pets

EXCLUSIVE: CEO Of Realme India And Europe Mr. Madhav Sheth On Realme's Roadmap For The Indian Market, Challenges, And Upcoming Devices

WhatsApp Rolls Out New Estimated Tim Of Arrival (ETA) For Beta Users, Checkout Details Here

Exclusive: Is French car company Peugeot entering Indian Automobile market?

Want To Lower Your AC Bills This Summer? Start Following These Quick Tips Today - Watch

What's Reason Behind Smartphone Explosion? These Simple Tips Can Help You Prevent It - Watch

Related Topics

Related Stories

OnePlus partners with JioPages for enhanced, ad-free browsing on TVs

Smart TVs

OnePlus partners with JioPages for enhanced, ad-free browsing on TVs
OnePlus 10R Amazon teaser surfaces online: All we know so far

Mobiles

OnePlus 10R Amazon teaser surfaces online: All we know so far
Best Quad Camera Phone under 30000 (April 2022)

Top Products

Best Quad Camera Phone under 30000 (April 2022)
Best Smartphone for Photographers (April 2022)

Top Products

Best Smartphone for Photographers (April 2022)
List of Smartphones with Octa Core Processor (April 2022)

Top Products

List of Smartphones with Octa Core Processor (April 2022)

हिंदी समाचार

Elon Musk ने Twitter निवेशकों की बढ़ाई 'टेंशन', 3 लाख करोड़ रुपये में कंपनी खरीदने का दिया ऑफर

Free Fire MAX Redeem Code for April 2022, जानें कैसे इन रिडीम कोड का यूज करें और फ्री रिवॉर्ड्स पाएं

Tata Play ने लॉन्च किया सबसे सस्ता Binge पैक, 49 रुपये में मिलेगा 4 OTT प्लेटफॉर्म का सब्सक्रिप्शन

Scorpio, Beloro, Thar... महंगी हो गईं महिंद्रा की SUV, जानें कितने बढ़े दाम

OnePlus 10R 5G और OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G की भारत लॉन्च डेट कंफर्म, मिलेगी 150W की सुपरफास्ट चार्जिंग स्पीड

Latest Videos

EXCLUSIVE: CEO Of Realme India And Europe Mr. Madhav Sheth On Realme's Roadmap For The Indian Market, Challenges, And Upcoming Devices

Features

EXCLUSIVE: CEO Of Realme India And Europe Mr. Madhav Sheth On Realme's Roadmap For The Indian Market, Challenges, And Upcoming Devices
WhatsApp Rolls Out New Estimated Tim Of Arrival (ETA) For Beta Users, Checkout Details Here

Features

WhatsApp Rolls Out New Estimated Tim Of Arrival (ETA) For Beta Users, Checkout Details Here
Want To Lower Your AC Bills This Summer? Start Following These Quick Tips Today - Watch

Features

Want To Lower Your AC Bills This Summer? Start Following These Quick Tips Today - Watch
Google bans Apps from Store that are Secretly Collecting users data, Watch Video to know about the banned apps

News

Google bans Apps from Store that are Secretly Collecting users data, Watch Video to know about the banned apps

News

Kia EV9 to arrive in the US next year
automobile
Kia EV9 to arrive in the US next year
OnePlus partners with JioPages for enhanced, ad-free browsing on TVs

Smart TVs

OnePlus partners with JioPages for enhanced, ad-free browsing on TVs
iQOO Neo 6 has been launched with flagship features

Mobiles

iQOO Neo 6 has been launched with flagship features
Honda reveals new electric hybrid City e:HEV with 26.5 km/l mileage

automobile

Honda reveals new electric hybrid City e:HEV with 26.5 km/l mileage
Niantic s new AR game Peridot will let you play with virtual pets

Gaming

Niantic s new AR game Peridot will let you play with virtual pets

new arrivals in india

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999

Best Sellers