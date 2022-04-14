OnePlus partners with JioPages for enhanced, ad-free browsing on TVs

OnePlus has announced a partnership with JioPages to offer a faster, ad-free, and feature-rich browser experience to OnePlus TV users. JioPages will provide an enhanced browsing experience to OnePlus TV users via a faster Chromium engine migration that catches up with new web trends and keeps the browsing experience secure. Also Read - OnePlus 10R teaser surfaces on Amazon India; hints at triple rear camera setup

With this partnership, OnePlus aims to provide a faster web page rendering experience along with consistent desktop-like experience, smoother mouse navigation and voice search on its TV screens.

Equipped with two new features of VPN and Secure Mode, the latest version of the JioPages will enable OnePlus TV users unfettered access to global content. While the VPN support will provide On the other hand, the built-in safety mechanism — 'Secure Mode' — will ensure zero third-party tracking and any unnecessary browser ads. Additionally, support for regional languages will enable users to navigate the app in Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, and Gujarati among others.

In addition, OnePlus TV users can browse through the top sites of various categories in one click and add their favourite websites as Quicklinks on the home screen. With Quicklinks, a wide variety of Jio-specific content such as JioMart, JioCinema, JioSaavn would be just a click away. OnePlus users will also have access to a selection of curated videos across a variety of categories with personalised recommendations.

OnePlus TV users can select from three browsing modes, namely the Standard Mode, Private Mode, and a new student-friendly “Study Mode”, which provides a class-wise curation of educational content along with subject-wise channel suggestions.

It is worth noting that OnePlus witnessed over 300% YoY growth from 2020 to 2021, emerging among the top five leading smart TV brands in Q4 2021 in India market as per Counterpoint Research report.