News

Samsung 2020 Crystal 4K UHD TV and Unbox Magic 3.0 TV range launched in India, starts at Rs 20,990

Smart TVs

The Samsung Crystal UHD TVs sport an elegant three-side Bezel-less design. The range will have options of 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch, 65inch and 75-inch TVs.

  • Published: July 8, 2020 4:32 PM IST
Samsung-Crystal-UHD-TV-India

Samsung today announced the launch of its 2020 Smart TV line-up with its Crystal 4K UHD and Unbox Magic 3.0 series. As per the company, this new line-up has been designed to offer a naturally crisp and vivid picture quality with exceptional colors, great depth and deeper contrasts, along with smart features. Also Read - OnePlus TV 'sold out in a minute', fastest selling 32-inch TV on Amazon India

The Samsung Crystal UHD TVs sport an elegant three-side Bezel-less design to give a premium look. The range will have options of 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch, 65inch and 75-inch smart TVs. On the other hand, the Samsung Unbox Magic 3.0 series of Smart TVs will be made available in two screen sizes – 32-inch and 43-inch. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series launch confirmed for August 5

“The latest Crystal 4K UHD TV range with Crystal technology offers a breathtaking and immersive TV viewing experience and exceptional colors, underlining Samsung’s leadership in the 4K UHD TV segment. The new Smart TV line up builds on the content consumption trend, offering consumers the option to choose from a wide range of OTT platforms for an uninterrupted experience,” said Raju Pullan, Senior Vice President, Consumer Electronics Business, Samsung India. Also Read - Realme Smart TV full-HD 43-inch Review: Falls short on expectations

Price and Availability

Samsung’s new Unbox Magic 3.0 range is the affordable one among the new launches. It will be available at a starting price of Rs 20,900 and goes up to Rs 41,900. As mentioned above, it will be available in two screen sizes – 32-inch and 43-inch.

Coming to the Crystal 4K UHD TV range, Samsung has priced the 43-inch model at Rs 44,400, Rs 60,900 for the 50-inch version, Rs 67,900 for the 55-inch size model, Rs 1,32,900 for the 65-inch version, and Rs 2,37,900 for the 75-inch smart 4K TV. These models will be available across Samsung retail partner stores.

The company is offering a cashback of up to 10 percent on HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Federal Bank and SBI Cards on all models. The new range of Smart TVs will come with 2-year warranty (1-year standard warranty and 1-year extended warranty on the panel).

Features and Specifications

Samsung’s Unbox Magic 3.0 series is aimed for Work from Home (WFH) and home entertainment experience. On the productivity front, there would be free subscription to Office 365, along with 5 GB of cloud storage space. The Smart TV range comes with the unique Personal Computer mode and is secured by multi-layered Knox for unmatched security. It provide seamless access to Office 365 services over the cloud.

The 2020 Crystal 4K UHD TV line-up is powered by Samsung’s Crystal Technology. The series offers Dynamic Crystal Display with Crystal 4K processor for a lifelike 4K resolution and an inbuilt AI capability of upscaling the content to 4K quality.

Watch Video: Best Budget Smart TV’s to buy in India

Due to Dual LED backlighting, it delivers unmatched contrast and picture quality irrespective of lighting condition and viewing angle. It also features the latest Multi-View technology, which means it splits the screen into two parts with separate volume output control. This allows consumers to watch different content as per their preference on the same screen.

The 2020 Smart TV range supports multiple voice assistants such as Samsung’s native Bixby and Amazon Alexa. Additionally, these new Smart TV models house a host of convenient features such as Personal Computer, Content Guide, Music System, Auto Hot Spot, Live Cast and Home Cloud.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: July 8, 2020 4:32 PM IST

Samsung launches Crystal 4K UHD TV and Unbox Magic 3.0 TV range in India

