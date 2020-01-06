comscore Samsung announces a Privacy Choices app for its smart TVs | BGR India
News

Samsung announces 'Privacy Choices' app for its Smart TVs

Smart TVs

The app will make users aware of what he/she is sharing with the smart TV, allowing users to opt out of what they don't see fit.

  • Published: January 6, 2020 4:45 PM IST
samsung-smart-tv-brain-prototype

Image: Samsung

With CES 2020 almost here, Samsung is one of the brands that has been announcing products left and right. The company recently announced the Samsung Privacy Choices app. The application is meant to control how much of an insight Smart TVs have on your life.

Related Stories


Smart TVs are getting smarter than ever. The machines are now capable of profiling users and monitoring their activities while watching them. The purpose of the app is to maintain the privacy element. The app gives users an easy-to-reach place where they can see what data is being collected. They can then opt out of activities as they see fit.

Watch: Samsung The Wall: Top five highlights

Samsung, TVs, and CES 2020

The South-Korea based brand has been dishing out all kinds of screens and displays for the expo this year. This includes a self-rotating screen called Sero that will automatically rotate based on the orientation of the content. The Sero comes with a stand that also houses the speakers.

Further, Samsung also unveiled an 8K QLED TV that somehow sports a 99 percent screen-to-body ratio. The stunning TV is just 15mm thin. The TV is also capable of OTS+ (Object tracking sound Plus). The technology helps the TV recognize moving objects in the footage being played. The sound will then move according to it via the TV-mounted speakers. Moreover, the TV will be powered by Samsung’s Quantum Processor 8K for image processing and will run on the Tizen smart interface.

Realme X50 5G specifications spotted on TENAA, Realme C3 clears NBTC certification

Also Read

Realme X50 5G specifications spotted on TENAA, Realme C3 clears NBTC certification

If you thought that is all, Samsung even went ahead and showed off the Odyssey High Curvature gaming monitors. The new gaming monitors offer 1000R curve. This curvature will roughly fill the field of view that the human eye can see. At 240Hz the new monitors are even twice as fast as current gaming monitors that max out at 120Hz. The Odyssey offers 1ms response time and Samsung’s QLED technology.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: January 6, 2020 4:45 PM IST

