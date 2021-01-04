Samsung is hosting the ‘Big TV Days’ sale during which it will offer deals on its large screen TV models of 55-inch and above. The company is giving away the Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A31 smartphones as well as Soundbar HW-Q800T, and Soundbar HW-Q900T on purchase of select TV models. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M02s launching on January 7 in India: Here's what to expect

The Samsung Big TV offers will be available at leading consumer electronics retailers across the country. Under the offer, a 20 percent cashback can be availed as well in addition to extended warranty offers and EMIs as low as Rs 1,990. Samsung Big TV offer is valid on the purchase of Samsung’s 55-inch, 65-inch, 75-inch, 82-inch and 85-inch QLED TVs, Crystal 4K UHD, QLED 8K TVs. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S21 launch confirmed: This is when the new Samsung flagship is arriving

Those who purchase Samsung’s 65-inch QLED TV and 75-inch Crystal 4K UHD TVs will get the Galaxy A51 smartphone worth Rs 22,999 for free. Further, the company is giving away its Galaxy A31 smartphone worth Rs 18,999 with 55-inch models of QLED TVs and 65-inch Crystal 4K UHD TVs. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S21 to offer up to 35% better battery life than Galaxy S20: Report

Samsung Soundbar HW-Q800T worth Rs 48,990 or Soundbar HW-Q900T worth Rs 99,990 will be given away with the company’s 75-inch, 82-inch and 85-inch QLED TVs, on select TV models. Samsung offers a 10-year no screen burn-in warranty, one-year comprehensive warranty and one-year additional warranty on panel on its QLED TVs.

Samsung QLED TV is powered by Quantum Dot technology that optimizes the TV’s brightness levels to deliver brighter and deeper colors. The TVs ship with features like Object Tracking Sound (OTS) and Active Voice Amplifier (AVA). Another notable feature is Ambient Mode, which lets users put an interactive background when TV is not in use or display photos, etc.

Samsung’s 4K UHD TVs feature Crystal technology. The TVs offer a host of features like Crystal 4K Display, multi-view, adaptive sound, tap view, screen mirroring, and lag-free Gaming. Coming to Samsung’s QLED 8K TVs, among key features are real 8K resolution, 8K AI upscaling, Quantum processor 8K, and Quantum HDR.

Samsung recently offered deals and discounts on its premium range of QLED 8K TV including discounts of up to Rs 3 lakhs as well as up to 20 percent cashback as well. Samsung’s ‘The 8K Festival’ was held from December 24 to December 31, 2020.