comscore Samsung hosting 'Big TV Days' sale, details here | BGR India
  • Home
  • Deals
  • Samsung Big TV Days: Get Galaxy A-series phones, Soundbar with QLED, Crystal 4K UHD TVs
News

Samsung Big TV Days: Get Galaxy A-series phones, Soundbar with QLED, Crystal 4K UHD TVs

Deals

Samsung is hosting the 'Big TV Days' sale during which it will offer deals on its large screen TV models of 55-inch and above.

samsung-tvs-offer

Samsung is hosting the ‘Big TV Days’ sale during which it will offer deals on its large screen TV models of 55-inch and above. The company is giving away the Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A31 smartphones as well as Soundbar HW-Q800T, and Soundbar HW-Q900T on purchase of select TV models. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M02s launching on January 7 in India: Here's what to expect

The Samsung Big TV offers will be available at leading consumer electronics retailers across the country. Under the offer, a 20 percent cashback can be availed as well in addition to extended warranty offers and EMIs as low as Rs 1,990. Samsung Big TV offer is valid on the purchase of Samsung’s 55-inch, 65-inch, 75-inch, 82-inch and 85-inch QLED TVs, Crystal 4K UHD, QLED 8K TVs. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S21 launch confirmed: This is when the new Samsung flagship is arriving

Those who purchase Samsung’s 65-inch QLED TV and 75-inch Crystal 4K UHD TVs will get the Galaxy A51 smartphone worth Rs 22,999 for free. Further, the company is giving away its Galaxy A31 smartphone worth Rs 18,999 with 55-inch models of QLED TVs and 65-inch Crystal 4K UHD TVs. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S21 to offer up to 35% better battery life than Galaxy S20: Report

Samsung Soundbar HW-Q800T worth Rs 48,990 or Soundbar HW-Q900T worth Rs 99,990 will be given away with the company’s 75-inch, 82-inch and 85-inch QLED TVs, on select TV models. Samsung offers a 10-year no screen burn-in warranty, one-year comprehensive warranty and one-year additional warranty on panel on its QLED TVs.

Samsung QLED TV is powered by Quantum Dot technology that optimizes the TV’s brightness levels to deliver brighter and deeper colors. The TVs ship with features like Object Tracking Sound (OTS) and Active Voice Amplifier (AVA). Another notable feature is Ambient Mode, which lets users put an interactive background when TV is not in use or display photos, etc.

Samsung’s 4K UHD TVs feature Crystal technology. The TVs offer a host of features like Crystal 4K Display, multi-view, adaptive sound, tap view, screen mirroring, and lag-free Gaming. Coming to Samsung’s QLED 8K TVs, among key features are real 8K resolution, 8K AI upscaling, Quantum processor 8K, and Quantum HDR.

Samsung recently offered deals and discounts on its premium range of QLED 8K TV including discounts of up to Rs 3 lakhs as well as up to 20 percent cashback as well. Samsung’s ‘The 8K Festival’ was held from December 24 to December 31, 2020.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: January 4, 2021 5:42 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more

Editor's Pick

CyberPunk: Edgerunners anime to be released in 2022 on Netflix
Entertainment
CyberPunk: Edgerunners anime to be released in 2022 on Netflix
Here are the top foldable smartphones that could launch in 2021

Photo Gallery

Here are the top foldable smartphones that could launch in 2021

In pics: Top foldable and rollable smartphones that could be launched in 2021

Photo Gallery

In pics: Top foldable and rollable smartphones that could be launched in 2021

Realme Koi to launch in China on January 7

Mobiles

Realme Koi to launch in China on January 7

Co-WIN app: How to download, use to get coronavirus vaccine

Apps

Co-WIN app: How to download, use to get coronavirus vaccine

Xiaomi Mi 10i launching on Jan 5: Comparison with Moto G 5G

Features

Xiaomi Mi 10i launching on Jan 5: Comparison with Moto G 5G

Most Popular

Vivo V20 review

Realme Buds Wireless Pro review

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2020) review: Great for WFH computing

Amazfit Bip U review: Goodbye puny fitness bands

Redmi SonicBass Wireless review: Simply wonderful!

Realme Koi to launch in China on January 7

Two iPhones reportedly pass components and chassis durability test at Foxconn

Amphetamine app to stay on Apple App Store

What we know about Xiaomi Mi 10i so far

Samsung Galaxy M02s launch in India confirmed for January 7: What to expect?

Co-WIN app: How to download, use to get coronavirus vaccine

Xiaomi Mi 10i launching on Jan 5: Comparison with Moto G 5G

Moj App: How to download, use it?

Wait for Sony PS5 or grab Xbox Series S/Series X? We help

WhatsApp tips and tricks: 5 features you might not know

Related Topics

Related Stories

Best phone Under 15000 in India in 2020

Top Products

Best phone Under 15000 in India in 2020
Best Mobile under 30000 in India in 2020

Top Products

Best Mobile under 30000 in India in 2020
Best Mobile Phone Under 25000 to buy in 2020

Top Products

Best Mobile Phone Under 25000 to buy in 2020
Best Phone Under 10000 in India in 2020

Top Products

Best Phone Under 10000 in India in 2020
Best Budget camera phone under 10000

Top Products

Best Budget camera phone under 10000

हिंदी समाचार

OPPO Reno 5 Pro 5G भारत में जल्द देगा दस्तक, कंपनी ने शेयर किया वीडियो

Redmi Note 9T 5G स्मार्टफोन जल्द होगा लॉन्च, जानें इसकी खास बातें

सैमसंग का धमाकेदार ऑफर, फ्री में दे रहा स्मार्टफोन और साउंडबार

Realme V15 : रियलमी का एक और सस्ता 5G स्मार्टफोन 7 जनवरी को होगा लॉन्च, जानें फीचर्स

Jio की टक्कर में Airtel, 199 रुपये में रोज 1.5GB डेटा के साथ ढेरों फायदे

Latest Videos

Moto G9 Power review

Reviews

Moto G9 Power review
How to secretly check WhatsApp status of your contacts

Features

How to secretly check WhatsApp status of your contacts
How to reset your Android Smartphone

Features

How to reset your Android Smartphone
How To Set Auto Shutdown In Android: Schedule Power On/Off

Features

How To Set Auto Shutdown In Android: Schedule Power On/Off

News

Samsung 'Big TV Days' sale: Free Galaxy Galaxy A51 and more
Smart TVs
Samsung 'Big TV Days' sale: Free Galaxy Galaxy A51 and more
Realme Koi to launch in China on January 7

Mobiles

Realme Koi to launch in China on January 7
Two iPhones reportedly pass components and chassis durability test at Foxconn

News

Two iPhones reportedly pass components and chassis durability test at Foxconn
Amphetamine app to stay on Apple App Store

Apps

Amphetamine app to stay on Apple App Store
What we know about Xiaomi Mi 10i so far

News

What we know about Xiaomi Mi 10i so far

new arrivals in india

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers