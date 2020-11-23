comscore Samsung brings Google Assistant support for 2020 Smart TV lineup
  • Home
  • Smart TVs
  • Samsung brings Google Assistant support for 2020 Smart TV lineup
News

Samsung brings Google Assistant support for 2020 Smart TV lineup

Smart TVs

Samsung has revealed the lineup of Smart TVs that will get the Google Assistant.

  • Published: November 23, 2020 12:00 PM IST
samsung the frame main

Samsung is now bringing Google Assistant support to its 2020 Smart TV lineup. The South Korean electronics giant announced that all the 2020 lineup of Smart TVs will now support Google Assistant. This will allow usual quick access to smart home controls, web searches, and apps via voice. Samsung already has support for Bixby voice assistant and Amazon Alexa. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S21 India launch could be sooner than expected, gets BIS certified

“The use of voice assistants on our Smart TVs has grown exponentially since Bixby’s launch in 2018. With Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa now supported, we are inviting our consumers to ask even more of their Smart TVs,” said Seline Han, Vice President of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics. Also Read - Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 3 could arrive with under-display camera

“By bringing Google Assistant to Samsung Smart TVs, we want to connect your living room with the rest of the smart home and help you better manage your day, across your favorite Google services. With our collaboration with Samsung, we are able to offer help from Google assistant to more people around the world right from the big screen,” said Jack Krawczyk Director, Product Management for Google Assistant. Also Read - TikTok-like short-video making app Chingari touches 38 million users

The company has revealed the lineup of Smart TVs that will get the Google Assistant. It notes that the 2020 4K and 8K QLED TVs, Crystal UHD TVs, The Frame TV lineup, The Serif, The Sero and The Terrace will get the assistant support without any additional hardware.

To start with, Google Assistant will be coming to these TVs, for users in the UK, France, Germany, Italy starting today and will be rolling out to 12 more countries by the end of this year, added Samsung in a statement.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: November 23, 2020 12:00 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more

Editor's Pick

Samsung brings Google Assistant support for 2020 Smart TV lineup
Smart TVs
Samsung brings Google Assistant support for 2020 Smart TV lineup
New Redmi Note 9 Pro gets Snapdragon 750G 5G chipset

Mobiles

New Redmi Note 9 Pro gets Snapdragon 750G 5G chipset

FAU-G game launch soon: All about the PUBG Mobile India rival

Gaming

FAU-G game launch soon: All about the PUBG Mobile India rival

Vivo V20 Pro could be priced under Rs 30,000, launch soon

News

Vivo V20 Pro could be priced under Rs 30,000, launch soon

Samsung Galaxy S21 launch could be sooner than expected

News

Samsung Galaxy S21 launch could be sooner than expected

Most Popular

Vivo V20 review

Realme Buds Wireless Pro review

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2020) review: Great for WFH computing

Amazfit Bip U review: Goodbye puny fitness bands

Redmi SonicBass Wireless review: Simply wonderful!

Samsung brings Google Assistant support for 2020 Smart TV lineup

New Redmi Note 9 Pro gets Snapdragon 750G 5G chipset

Vivo V20 Pro could be priced under Rs 30,000, launch soon

Samsung Galaxy S21 launch could be sooner than expected

Poco F1 successor in the works but it is not the Poco F2 Pro

How to Get iPhone's Access Dot Feature on Android

Oxygen OS rated the most preferred OS, we talk to OnePlus

Top 6 Secret Android Features You Didn't Know About

Top 5 Instagram tips and tricks

Ditch negativity, hatred of online world for balanced digital life

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung brings Google Assistant support for 2020 Smart TV lineup

Smart TVs

Samsung brings Google Assistant support for 2020 Smart TV lineup
Samsung Galaxy S21 launch could be sooner than expected

News

Samsung Galaxy S21 launch could be sooner than expected
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 to come with under-display camera

News

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 to come with under-display camera
TikTok-like short-video making app Chingari touches 38 million users

News

TikTok-like short-video making app Chingari touches 38 million users
Google Stadia cloud gaming service coming to iPhone, iPad soon

Gaming

Google Stadia cloud gaming service coming to iPhone, iPad soon

हिंदी समाचार

Sony Xperia सीरीज में लॉन्च हो सकता है छोटा स्मार्टफोन, जानिए क्या होगा खास

Realme X7 Pro 5G को मिला BIS सर्टिफिकेशन, बजट रेंज में जल्द भारत में होगा लॉन्च

स्पेशल रिटेल बॉक्स में आएगा Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G, इमेज हुई लीक

Flipkart Quiz Answers 23 November 2020 : दे आसान सवालों के जबाब, जीतें लाखों के इनाम

FAU-G Launch Soon: जानें कब होगा लॉन्च और संभावित गेम-प्ले फीचर्स

Latest Videos

Apple iPhone 12 review

Reviews

Apple iPhone 12 review
Xbox Series X first impressions (Indian unit): Next-gen is exciting

Hands On

Xbox Series X first impressions (Indian unit): Next-gen is exciting
How to Get iPhone's Access Dot Feature on Android

Features

How to Get iPhone's Access Dot Feature on Android
Apple Silicon Mac Event: Everything you need to know about

News

Apple Silicon Mac Event: Everything you need to know about

News

Samsung brings Google Assistant support for 2020 Smart TV lineup
Smart TVs
Samsung brings Google Assistant support for 2020 Smart TV lineup
New Redmi Note 9 Pro gets Snapdragon 750G 5G chipset

Mobiles

New Redmi Note 9 Pro gets Snapdragon 750G 5G chipset
Vivo V20 Pro could be priced under Rs 30,000, launch soon

News

Vivo V20 Pro could be priced under Rs 30,000, launch soon
Samsung Galaxy S21 launch could be sooner than expected

News

Samsung Galaxy S21 launch could be sooner than expected
Poco F1 successor in the works but it is not the Poco F2 Pro

News

Poco F1 successor in the works but it is not the Poco F2 Pro

new arrivals in india

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

14,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

24,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers