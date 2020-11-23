Samsung brings Google Assistant support for 2020 Smart TV lineup

Samsung is now bringing Assistant support to its 2020 Smart TV lineup. The South Korean electronics giant announced that all the 2020 lineup of will now support . This will allow usual quick access to smart home controls, web searches, and apps via voice. Samsung already has support for voice assistant and . Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S21 India launch could be sooner than expected, gets BIS certified

"The use of voice assistants on our Smart TVs has grown exponentially since Bixby's launch in 2018. With Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa now supported, we are inviting our consumers to ask even more of their Smart TVs," said Seline Han, Vice President of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics.

"By bringing Google Assistant to , we want to connect your living room with the rest of the smart home and help you better manage your day, across your favorite Google services. With our collaboration with Samsung, we are able to offer help from Google assistant to more people around the world right from the big screen," said Jack Krawczyk Director, Product Management for Google Assistant.

The company has revealed the lineup of Smart TVs that will get the Google Assistant. It notes that the 2020 4K and 8K QLED TVs, Crystal UHD TVs, The Frame TV lineup, The Serif, The Sero and The Terrace will get the assistant support without any additional hardware.

To start with, Google Assistant will be coming to these TVs, for users in the UK, France, Germany, Italy starting today and will be rolling out to 12 more countries by the end of this year, added Samsung in a statement.