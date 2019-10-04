comscore Samsung expects 3X growth in 55-inch QLED TVs in festive season
Samsung expects 3X growth in 55-inch QLED TVs in festive season

Samsung also announced that 'The Frame' QLED TV is sold out on Flipkart before the end of the festive season sale.

  • Published: October 4, 2019 8:53 PM IST
Samsung on Friday said its 55-inch ‘The Frame’ QLED TV has been sold out before the end of festive season sale on Flipkart. The Korean giant offered The Frame TV for Rs 84,999 during Flipkart‘s The Big Billion Days sale. The company also announced that 25 percent of the customers who ordered The Frame QLED TV during the sale were from Tier 3 cities. The Walmart-owned Indian e-commerce platform has put up notify me sign for the TV on its website. It announced that the TV will be available for sale once again on its platform.

This festive season, the South Korean giant expects to sell three times more QLED TVs in the 55-inch and above category than last festive season in the country. The Frame QLED TV was offered on Flipkart at a price of Rs 84,999, with an additional Rs 5,000 cashback and a no-cost EMI option of Rs 3,541. Riding on the success of Frame QLED TV, Samsung expects its market share in the 55-inch and above QLED TV segment to rise from 49 per cent to 60 per cent by the end of the festive season.

The Frame is being pitched as a lifestyle TV that transforms into a piece of wall art when switched off. Samsung says it has seen very strong growth in the 55-inch and above TV segment. Over the last one year, it claims to have registered growth of 64 percent. While metros and tier-I towns have seen a growth of 40 percent in this segment, smaller towns have seen a growth of 55 percent in this segment over the last one year.

The Frame QLED TV from Samsung features Quantum Dot technology covering 100 percent color volume. It has a 120Hz refresh rate and supports HDR10+ for rich colors. It comes with 1,200 artworks loaded from around the world. It is also a Netflix recommended TV compatible with Bixby and Google Assistant. It comes with 10-year no screen burn-in warranty and three year warranty on the panel.

(Written with IANS inputs)

