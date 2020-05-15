comscore Samsung Frame TV 2020 coming to Flipkart, 'Notify Me' page goes live
Samsung Frame TV 2020 lineup coming to Flipkart, 'Notify Me' page goes live

As the name suggests, Samsung 'The Frame TV 2020' lineup will serve as the successor to last year's The Frame TV series.

  • Published: May 15, 2020 1:23 PM IST
Samsung will soon bring its latest ‘The Frame TV 2020’ lineup in India on Flipkart. The ‘Notify Me’ listing page is now live on Flipkart, so the interested consumers can sign up for updates. Samsung is expected to officially launch the new lineup in a week.

As the name suggests, Samsung ‘The Frame TV 2020’ lineup will serve as the successor to last year’s The Frame TV series. During the Flipkart Republic Sale in January, Samsung had brought back the ‘The Frame QLED TV’ in 55-inch screen size and later introduced the 65-inch Frame TV for the first time at an introductory pre-book offer of Rs 1,59,990. The delivery of pre-booked units took place February 1, 2020. These smart Samsung TVs come with 10-year no screen burn-in warranty and 2-year warranty on the panel.

The Samsung Frame TVs come with QLED tech, and has in-built motion and brightness sensors. The company says that when it is not being used as a TV, ‘The Frame’ moves into Art mode and displays digital pieces of art. The TV can also adjust the screen brightness based on the ambient. It offers Quantum Dot technology and HDR 10+ that brings all pictures to life.

The TV also supports Bixby and Google Assistant. One can also wirelessly connect ‘The Frame’ with a wide range of smart devices and make them work together with the SmartThings App and One Remote Control. With AirPlay 2 also built-in, you can stream or share content from Apple devices to the TV. Furthermore, one can even turn this TV into a virtual music system. The TV comes with what Samsung says Home Cloud. There is also a feature called Live Cast, which allows to stream live moments from any remote location on to their TV over the internet via phone.

  • Published Date: May 15, 2020 1:23 PM IST

